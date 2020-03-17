Sherry Doty wins GOP primary for Macon County Circuit Clerk's office

DECATUR — Sherry Doty, a long-time employee of the Macon County Circuit Clerk's office, moved one step closer to the ultimate promotion.

Doty defeated Jennifer Yborra on Tuesday to represent the Republican party on the November ballot. Barring a late addition by the Democratic party, Doty will replace Lois Durbin, who decided not to seek re-election.

A Mount Zion resident, Doty has worked for the Circuit Clerk's office for more than 30 years, supervising all departments of the office.

There also were contested races for two Macon County Board seats.

In District 5, Republicans Jeffrey Entler and incumbent Debra Kraft claimed the two available spots on the November ballot. Candidate Hubert Murray finished third. Democrat Jennifer McMillin was uncontested in the primary.

In District 7, incumbent Kevin Greenfield defeated challenger Edward Yoder. There currently is no Democratic candidate on the November ballot.

Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said there was a high turnout in Mount Zion and Long Creek.

“This could have been related to the county board races," he said. "But those two areas had a good turnout.”

