Should Illinois split from Chicago? These residents are gathering signatures

DECATUR — Collin Cliburn works as a carpenter in Athens, Illinois, a city of about 1,900 in southern Menard County, but his latest project involves cutting of a different kind.

Cliburn is part an effort to slice Illinois into two states, with Cook County as one and everything else as another. The way Cliburn sees it, the state's Democrat-dominated northeast corner for too long has had outsized influence, with treacherous results.

“I’m impacted severely by every decision these guys are making," he said.

The long-shot divorce by downstate residents isn’t a new concept, but recently a resurgence has popped up in counties like Cumberland, Douglas and Shelby. The goal is to add the question to the ballot and let residents decide. The Effingham County Board was the first to approve adding the referendum, and other boards like Massac and Fayette counties have followed suit successfully.

Shelby County resident Jeremy Williams has been collecting signatures. Another dozen people are working with him.

A tattered flag on an Illinois government building touches of Twitter crusade In pictures posted to social media, the tattered flags outside the Thompson Center in Chicago looked like they were dangling by a thread.