SkyWest looks to end Decatur Airport service

This is a developing story that will be updated.
SkyWest Airlines is seeking to end its contract to provide commercial service at Decatur Airport, citing a pilot shortage.
The airline,
a regional partner of United Express, is seeking to end its service at 29 airports, the Decatur Park District said Thursday. It currently offers 13 flights a week to O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.
The park district manages the airport, but Decatur’s commercial air service is subsidized through the federal Essential Air Service program, which ensures people can fly in less populated areas of the country.
The airline's request to end service was made to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The federal agency will now solicit bids from carriers interested in providing service to the Decatur market.
SkyWest will continue to provide service until the selection of a new provider, the park district said. There will be no gaps in service to Chicago.
The selection of SkyWest in 2019 brought with it a switch from prop planes to jet service, which was
highly sought after by local businesses, and brought an end to air service to St. Louis. To accommodate the larger flights, the park district spent roughly $94,000 to expand and upgrade the airport waiting area for passengers who have passed through security.
But the
start of SkyWest's service in March 2020 came days before the coronavirus pandemic escalated in Illinois and nationwide, leading to stay-at-home orders and challenges for the airline industry.
SkyWest also
cited the pilot shortage last month when announcing scheduled changes to its flights in Decatur.
