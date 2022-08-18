Smile, you're on Macon County sheriff's body cam

DECATUR — When you encounter Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies as they enforce the law, they are going to put you on camera — and the sheriff they report to couldn’t be happier about it.

This week marked the rollout of a program to equip deputies with body cameras, something that Illinois law says all police agencies must be using by Jan. 1.

Sheriff Jim Root said this week is the kind of shakedown cruise for the system, with four cameras in use so far while they work out technical glitches. Over the next month, he said, more cameras will be rolled out in groups of five or six until all 50 deputies and command staff have them.

“I love the idea of cameras,” said Root, speaking Thursday. “And I wish this would have been implemented five years ago.”

The sheriff is keen on the idea of an impartial third eye that sees and records what happens when his deputies are doing their jobs. That way, when complaints arise about how a particular deputy handled a situation, there will be independent evidence to review that can’t be easily disputed.

“We will know exactly what was said and what were the circumstances around the complaint,” Root said.

“And we can easily investigate it and determine whether or not it was valid. You don’t have the ‘He said, she said’ scenario; and while there will always be perceptions on what you see on a given video, at least what is presented gives us the ability to make a better determination on what direction we need to go.”

Root said the trial run has been going fairly smoothly, but with some minor headaches.

“We’ve got a slight issue with the link to the car, and we’re working on that,” he added. The body cams are supposed to activate automatically when the squad car’s emergency lights go on, and Root said the problems center around getting that system to connect correctly.

“We’ve got some specialized equipment in the car that allows that to happen but we just can’t get the settings right on it yet,” said Root.

The Decatur Police Department launched its body cam program in 2020 after a test run in 2019.