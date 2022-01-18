Some Decatur council members express frustration with city mask enforcement

DECATUR — With Macon County amid its worst spike in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, some Decatur City Council members criticized city staff Tuesday for not doing more to enforce the state's indoor mask mandate.

The mandate, put in place by Gov. J.B. Pritzker for most of the past couple years minus a brief interregnum last summer, has routinely been flouted with little consequence to individuals who violate it or businesses that do not enforce it, said Councilman David Horn, who was joined by Councilmen Dennis Cooper and Bill Faber in expressing concerns.

"They need to be reported because we are in the worst part of the pandemic and this has serious health consequences for individuals," Horn said, speaking towards the end of Tuesday's council meeting. "It has serious economic consequences for the city as a whole. And we need to be more deliberate in reducing the spread."

Macon County reported 2,572 new cases last week. That's on top of the 2,310 cases reported the week of Jan. 3-9 and 960 the week prior to that.

Altogether, that means more than 5.6% of country residents have tested positive for the virus just in the past three weeks.

But city manager Scot Wrighton essentially said his hands are tied, first by the lack of consensus among the city council on the topic but also the divide in the community and the lack of manpower, with the city's police department already understaffed while dealing with a rise in violent crime.

"It has been your desire as a council to not have a large presence of uniformed officers at this time, in part because of the other responsibilities that they have but also because of the potential for violent exchanges," Wrighton told council members. "And so we have been lowkey in responding to complaints. We have issued warnings but not very many citations because from the beginning of this process, we have sought to achieve compliance, not necessarily to write tickets."

"That strategy has completely failed here in Decatur," Horn responded, adding that the mandate should be enforced like seat belt and DUI laws.

"Just because something is being violated and the violations are widespread and commonplace does not mean that we should just shrug our shoulders and give up," Horn said.

However, opinion was divided on the council, with Councilman Chuck Kuhle calling out Horn for being "high on the horse on this whole thing" without acknowledging that many disagree with him.

"I'm pessimistic that your mask ordinance would work," Kuhle said. "There are so many businesses that don't want to follow your rules. You can't shut down every business in town."

Kuhle, who said he has been vaccinated and boosted, encourages businesses to enforce a mask mandate, but said they should not be forced to. And if someone is nervous, they simply should not "go into businesses if they're not enforcing their mask ordinance."

Horn said that many Decatur residents often don't have many options on where they can shop for groceries and receive their medication. Many often have to work as well.

"What we are doing is not working," Horn said. "And this does a great disservice to a city and to a county that already has a population with very poor health metrics."

Macon County's seven-day rolling positivity rate dropped slightly from last week, but remains a staggeringly-high 23%, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

However, a major change in city policy regarding enforcement should not be expected, Wrighton said.

"We will continue to respond to complaints by having a little bit more presence, but because the community is so deeply divided, I don't envision us going much beyond that unless the council directs otherwise," Wrighton said.

Meanwhile, after weeks of discussion, the council finally took action on the complex topic of annual per machine fees paid by video gaming terminal operators.

The council voted to keep the fee at $500, which will now be split between terminal operators and establishments that host the machines. It will take effect March 1.

During the height of the pandemic last year, the council voted to rescind the $500 per machine fee applied to establishments and instead tacked on the fee to terminal operators, which are mostly out-of-town entities.

However, a new gaming law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last month, among other things, mandates that such fees be evenly split between terminal operators and establishments.

Though eager to get revenue from terminal operators, many council members expressed concerns about the impact on bars and restaurants, many of which are locally-owned small businesses.

In order to brunt the impact, the city decided not to collect fees in 2022 for entities that receive their licenses before March. It will cost the city about $350,000 in revenue this year, Wrighton said.

Though city officials proposed a $750 fee with operators and establishments each paying $375, a majority of the council agreed to keep it at $500 overall, with the split being $250 apiece.

The vote was 6-1, with Horn voting "no."

The council also unanimously approved the final agreement needed before the Brush College Road grade separation project goes out for bid later next week.

The document, known as a “local public agency agreement for federal participation,” establishes the funding for the project and allows bids to be received and construction to begin. The project’s bid letting is planned for Friday with construction expected to begin within two to three months. The ambitious project, now pegged at more than $62 million, would separate road and train traffic by a bridge elevating Brush College over Faries Parkway and adjacent railroad tracks, thus relieving massive holdups and congestion. The council also voted 6-1 to codify its strategic two year plan. In October, council members held a 4½ hour retreat where they reaffirmed neighborhood revitalization as the city’s top priority and reaffirmed five others, including workforce development and taking downtown to the next level. Horn was the lone "no" vote.

