SOUTH WHEATLAND — Voters in the South Wheatland Fire Protection District have approved a ballot referendum that will increase the district’s allowable tax rate.
With all seven precincts reporting, 194 voters voted in favor of the levy, and 66 voted no.
The referendum will increase the maximum allowable tax rate for the fire protection district from 0.30% to 0.40%. The levy is not related to a specific fund.
There were 43 outstanding mail-in ballots as of noon Tuesday, meaning results could change as remaining votes are counted over the next two weeks. But because the yes votes lead the no votes by over 120, the remaining mail-in ballots won’t threaten the referendum’s approval.
The vote comes the same night as voters in the Mount Zion Fire Protection District voted down a tax levy that would have allowed the district to fund its own ambulance service.
This story will be updated.
This morning's top headlines: Trump arrest; high-stakes elections; UConn's title
A stone-faced Donald Trump has been confronted with a 34-count felony indictment accusing him in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his first White House campaign. The arraignment Tuesday in a Manhattan courtroom was a stunning — and humbling — spectacle for the former president. It put him face-to-face with prosecutors who bluntly accused him of criminal conduct and set the stage for a possible criminal trial in the city where he became a celebrity decades ago. Trump pleaded not guilty. Speaking later at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump bitterly attacked the prosecutor and the judge despite being admonished hours earlier about incendiary rhetoric.
The Biden administration says the U.S. will send Ukraine about $500 million in ammunition and equipment and spend more than $2 billion to buy an array of munitions, radar and other weapons for that country in the future. The latest aid comes as Ukrainian troops prepare for a spring offensive against Russian forces and as NATO foreign ministers discuss how the military alliance can step up its support for Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says much of the ammunition will be taken from military stockpiles so it can be in the war zone quickly.
Finland has joined the NATO military alliance, dealing a major blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a historic realignment of Europe's post-Cold War security landscape triggered by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. With the Nordic nation entering the world’s biggest security alliance, NATO's land border with Russia has doubled. Finland had adopted neutrality after its defeat by the Soviets in World War II. But its leaders signaled they wanted to join the alliance just months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors. Putin has long complained about NATO’s expansion toward Russia and partly used that as a justification for the invasion.
A court in Moscow has ruled that a woman suspected of involvement in a bombing that killed a Russian military blogger should remain in custody for two months pending the probe. Sunday's blast killed Vladlen Tatarsky. He was an ardent supporter of the war and filed reports on the fighting from the front lines in Ukraine. Tatarsky died while leading a discussion at a cafe in the historic heart of St. Petersburg. Russian authorities described the bombing as an act of terrorism and blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies for orchestrating it. Twenty-six-year-old Darya Trepova was ordered by the court Tuesday to remain in custody until June 2.
President Joe Biden says it remains to be seen if artificial intelligence is dangerous. But he says technology companies have a responsibility to make sure their products are safe before making them public. Biden met Tuesday with his council of advisers on science and technology about the risks and opportunities that rapid advancements in artificial intelligence pose for individual users and national security. Artificial intelligence burst to the forefront in the national conversation in recent months after the release of the popular ChatGPT AI chatbot. That helped spark a race among tech giants to unveil similar tools, while raising ethical and societal concerns about technology that can generate convincing prose or imagery that looks like it’s the work of humans.
A Democratic-backed Milwaukee judge has won the high stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court race, ensuring liberals will take over majority control of the court for the first time in 15 years with the fate of the state’s abortion ban pending. Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz defeated former Justice Dan Kelly, who previously worked for Republicans and had support from the state’s leading anti-abortion groups. The new court controlled 4-3 by liberals is expected to decide a pending lawsuit challenging the state’s 1849 law banning abortion. Protasiewicz made the issue a focus of her campaign and won the support of Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights groups ahead of her victory Tuesday.
The Florida Senate has approved a bill to ban abortions after six weeks. Senate Republicans passed the bill Monday. The vote prompted demonstrations at the state’s capital that led to the arrest of the leader of the Florida Democratic Party and a state senator. It must still be approved by the House before it reaches the desk of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who says he supports the measure. A six-week ban would give DeSantis an important political win on an issue important with GOP primary voters ahead of his expected White House run.
A lawyer for the family of a teenager found dead nearly eight years ago says a second autopsy of the exhumed body is complete. Attorney Eric Bland, who is representing the family of Stephen Smith, says this weekend was a “bittersweet” and “trying time.” Stephen Smith was found dead on a lonely highway in July 2015. Investigators initially thought it was a hit-and-run, but authorities say no skid marks or vehicle debris was found near his body. Bland’s law firm announced Monday a $35,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of anyone responsible.
Adama Sanogo powered UConn to the school's fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State. Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship. UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, then held on for a wild ride down the stretch. The Aztecs trimmed the lead to five with 5:19 left, but Jordan Hawkins answered with a 3 to trigger a 9-0 run and put the game out of reach. Keshad Johnson led San Diego State with 14 points.