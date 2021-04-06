Stacey Young, Bob Brilley in lead for Decatur Park District seats

DECATUR — Incumbents Stacey Young and Bob Brilley held the leading positions in the race to secure new terms on the Decatur Park board.
Young had 3,386, or 38.87% of the vote, and Brilley had 3,067, or 35.21%, according to totals from the county clerk's office.
Young said she was "extremely grateful" for the Macon County voters that helped her get elected to a second term. Much more work lies in the future of the park district, like completing the Splash Cove aquatics facility, filling a board vacancy, hiring a new executive director and returning facilities to normal operations, she said.
"It has been a challenging year for the Decatur Park District and we have worked very hard to come up with new and innovative ways to serve our community," Young said in a statement. "We need leadership continuity and I'm prepared to serve and do what to keep these projects and initiatives moving forward.
Brilley likewise highlighted that "there's a lot of things that have to be started up again."
"I want to thank the people that supported me and believe in me," he said. "That means a whole bunch to me, it really does. I’m proud to continue serving as a commissioner."
Barbara Chapman had 25.92% of votes, totaling 2,258.
"I gave it a valiant effort," Chapman said minutes after the final votes were reported. "I have to thank a lot of people because they really just gave it their all."
Chapman said she plans on running in the next park board election, as this one gave her "much more knowledge on what to do next time."
Two open seats were on the ballot.
Young shared a hope in reelection to be a part of finishing ongoing projects — like bringing the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater back online, the opening of Splash Cove water park and administrative decisions — to a close.
The Decatur City Council voted to authorize the use of up to $785,000 in federal grant funds for the purchase of two new hybrid trolleys for the downtown route.
Young, currently board president, has served on the park board since 2014, when she was appointed to fill a vacancy, and then elected in 2015. She is currently president.
"There is just a lot of work to be completed in the park district," she said in mid-March, adding that COVID-19 was the reason many had to be put on hold.
Brilley also hoped to see the projects coming to fruition, including the completion of Splash Cove and re-opening the amphitheater. He's served a total of 12 years on the board of commissioners, once as board president.
"One of my proudest moments is working with the people I work with — the directors, the staff. They're fantastic," Brilley said. "It's a well-oiled machine."
Chapman ran with the intention to "be able to be a voice for the employees."
"A lot of times the employees just don't feel heard so I think that I'd like to just talk to them," Chapman said in mid-March." Because they're the ones that do the programs and come up with a lot of the ideas that go on in the park district."
She worked for the park district for about 16 years where she worked her way up to the role of accounting supervisor for the Decatur Indoor Sports Complex.
