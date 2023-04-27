DECATUR — The Soy City has nowhere to grow but up.

At least that’s what Decatur and Macon County officials said at Thursday's State of the Community breakfast.

In fact, some said it’s hard to remember a time when they felt so much optimism.

“This is I think the sixth or seventh time I've had the honor to deliver the state of the city or state of the community address,” said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. “And I have to tell you, it's never been this good before.”

Moore Wolfe and other elected officials touted incoming waves of new manufacturing jobs and massive infrastructure improvements as some of the community’s greatest accomplishments.

THE CITY OF DECATUR

Moore Wolfe shared updates on the city’s Brush College Road overpass project, recently boosted by a $10 million grant presented by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

That grant was the last funding piece needed for the $75 million project, which will carry traffic over Faries Parkway and the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks.

“We hope to go to bid on that project with that $10 million to put us over the top, so that's going to happen,” she said. “But it wouldn't be happening if we didn't have the community we do.”

Community collaboration is key to getting more jobs to the city and county, she said.

“I think since the 1970s, the call to action for every politician, everybody who came to town or was from town was ‘we need good jobs.’ Well, you've heard it today. We’ve got good jobs coming here, great jobs coming here — LG Chem, Innovafeed, Tillamook … All these great things that are happening at once, they're happening because we work together.”

But it’s not all good news.

Many of Decatur’s public school students weren’t doing well before the pandemic, Moore Wolfe said, allowing the COVID era to exacerbate existing issues.

“Yes, we've got great things happening, we've got a great community, we've got a great opportunity to build up this school system, build up this community," she said. "But it's going to take each and every one of us to participate. We can't pass the buck anymore.”

MACON COUNTY

The county is similarly narrowing in on its $29 million Reas Bridge project, said County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield.

Reas Bridge, which Greenfield again referred to as “the worst bridge in Macon County,” is set to be replaced with new structures and expanded lanes. The county begins its letting process on Friday and is hoping to get bids at or under the $29 million it’s set aside for the massive project.

Other projects in the works include workforce development and rural broadband internet expansion, Greenfield said.

None of the projects are possible without good relationships between city, county, state and federal officials, he said.

“We have the same wants and needs."

BUSINESS AND MANUFACTURING

Over a decade ago, Archer Daniels Midland Co. drilled the first carbon sequestration well in the United States. Now other manufacturers want in.

“I get calls weekly from companies that want to talk to us about locating in Decatur because of these assets,” said ADM Director of Innovation and Strategy David Rice. “And I have a feeling that we're going to see a lot more announcements coming out over the next year."

Decatur is not just the center of ADM’s business world, said Vice President of State Government Relations Greg Webb, but also the international epicenter for carbon capture and storage processes.

With carbon emission reduction becoming increasingly prioritized and incentivized across the country, Rice said Decatur is looking even more attractive to potential employers.

“Decatur has great rail access, we have an intermodal ramp, great water supply, some of the best farm ground in the world and a large processing facility to turn those crops, whether it's soybeans or corn, into renewable feedstocks. Now you couple that with (carbon capture and sequestration), and all of a sudden you have a very powerful system infrastructure in place."

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Commander of the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center Jim Getz showed guests photos of the center’s facilities, which he said are unrivaled nationwide.

“You're not going to find a campus in the United States that has everything that we have,” Getz said.

That includes interactive simulators and scenario-based training sites constructed to look like corner stores, classrooms and churches — anywhere crime might occur.

According to Getz, the facilities wouldn’t exist without the support of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which has poured approximately $120 million into construction of the campus’ buildings alone.

Other buildings at the site include the 911 regional dispatch center and a state of Illinois DNA testing lab, which finally opened up last month and employs about 30 people. The center is also currently working on a new south campus. That campus will include a building exclusively for active shooter training and a wellness center offering PTSD counseling for veterans and other officers.

Better facilities means better trained police officers, Getz said.

“Everybody agrees that police officers need to be better trained and need to be offered the best training available,” he said. “And the laws will say that and tell you that, and every year we have these new mandates. But what usually comes with those mandates is no money to fund these things or locations to train… And so we are very, very fortunate to have the campus that we have down south of town here.”

RECREATION

Howard Buffett got another shoutout from Decatur Park District Executive Director Clay Gerhard, who thanked the former’s foundation for constructing the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

Gerhard said business is booming for the amphitheater. The park district just received a $500,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for expansions at the site. The Devon and other attractions at Nelson Park, like Overlook Adventure Park and Splash Cove, are some of the park district’s biggest accomplishments in the past decade, he said.

“Nobody knew what wild success we would have with the Devon,” Gerhard said. “We've got three or four seasons under our belt now, and the Devon numbers just keep growing. We had our first show the other day and hit a record number for revenue, which is tremendous. So lots of great things (are) happening.”

The park district has a number of other projects in the works, including a some final pieces to its bike trail network, new exhibits and animals at Scovill Zoo, a destination playground and splash pad at Fairview Park and new housing options at Chandler Park.

