State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning.

Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become the president of the Illinois Railroad Association, a trade association that represents the interests of freight railroads operating in the state. Butler's resignation takes effect Dec. 31 and he begins his job in the new year.

"My fourth great grandfather, Lewis Barker, served in four General Assemblies. Abraham Lincoln served in four General Assemblies. If four terms are good enough for them, four terms are good enough for me," Butler wrote in a message on his social media accounts Friday morning.

"As much as I enjoy my work in the Illinois House, the time has come to move on and pursue a new avenue in my career," Butler said. "One never knows when opportunities will arise and I have had an excellent opportunity come before me just recently."

Had he not resigned before lawmakers are sworn in for their new terms in January, Butler would have been barred from state-level lobbying for six months under new ethics legislation taking effect in January.

Since his appointment, Butler has represented a district that stretches from Springfield’s north end to just south of Bloomington and Peoria. However, his district was drastically altered during the once-a-decade redistricting process.

In 2022, he ran in the newly-configured 95th House District, which stretches from Springfield’s north end — where he lives — around to the city’s west side and south side before taking in portions of rural Christian and Macon counties.

The new district includes about 600 people in rural Macon County, including about half in the unincorporated town of Boody.

Butler, a Peoria native, has spent most of his career in politics, starting as a staffer on Capitol Hill in the early 1990s. He then worked as district chief of staff for former Rep. Ray LaHood, R-Peoria, and, later, for Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.

The departure of Butler, who is well-liked by colleagues on both sides of the aisle, adds to the exodus of establishment Republicans from the House.

House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, announced that he would stand down as leader of his caucus after his party lost seats in Tuesday's election.

House Republican leadership will be almost entirely new in January with the departures of Butler, Durkin and other members like state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington; state Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville; and state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixson.

Butler's replacement will be selected in a process run by the Republican parties in the district's three counties. The Sangamon County Republican Party has an overwhelming majority of the weighted vote.

Several will likely seek the appointment.

Some names include state Rep. Sandy Hamilton, R-Springfield, who just lost a competitive race for state Senate against Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield; Kelly Thompson, a project manager for the Illinois Chamber of Commerce-affiliated Illinois Environmental Regulatory Group who planned to run for Senate before Hamilton jumped in; and Tom Madonia, a Sangamon County Board member from Rochester.