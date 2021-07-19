 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

State Reps. Caulkins, Halbrook to hold Mount Zion town hall

{{featured_button_text}}

Republican state Reps. Dan Caulkins, of Decatur, and Brad Halbrook, of Shelbyville, are holding a town hall Tuesday in Mount Zion. 

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the event beginning at 7 p.m., at Coz's Pizza, 1405 E. Village Parkway. It is open to the public. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The representatives said the purpose of the meeting was to help residents learn about pending legislation and important issues surrounding the state budget, FOID cards, schools, property tax relief, redistricting and other issues.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who visited the White House on Wednesday, describes his conversation with President Joe Biden regarding gun violence in Illinois. "He's fully aware and focused on the problem of gun violence," Pritzker said. "I want to be clear to everybody here ... We only focus on what's happening here, but this is happening across the nation." Pritzker's remarks came in response to a question during a news conference at Northwestern University’s Pritzker School of Law.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Senator Gillibrand reintroduces gun bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News