State Reps. Caulkins, Halbrook to hold Mount Zion town hall

Republican state Reps. Dan Caulkins, of Decatur, and Brad Halbrook, of Shelbyville, are holding a town hall Tuesday in Mount Zion.
Doors open at 6 p.m., with the event beginning at 7 p.m., at Coz's Pizza, 1405 E. Village Parkway. It is open to the public.
The representatives said the purpose of the meeting was to help residents learn about pending legislation and important issues surrounding the state budget, FOID cards, schools, property tax relief, redistricting and other issues.
