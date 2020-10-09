State returns Metro East region outside St. Louis to phase 4 reopening rules after weeks under tighter restrictions

After more than a month under tighter restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, the Metro East region will return to phase four rules that allow indoor dining and bar service and gatherings of up to 50 people, state officials said Friday.

The region outside St. Louis was the first in Illinois to see a scaled back reopening in August after it passed a state-set threshold of an 8% positivity rate for three consecutive days.

The region can return to phase four of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan at 5 p.m. Friday, after its percentage of positive tests fell below 6.5% this week for three days in a row.

The region reached a high 10.5% rolling positivity rate Aug. 27, and now sits at 5.8%, Pritzker’s office said Friday.

Pritzker credited the reversal in part to the state’s expanded COVID-19 testing program. Earlier this week, the state pushed past 6 million total tests conducted throughout the course of the pandemic, which Pritzker in a statement called “a landscape where Illinois is continuously increasing our ability to test for and monitor this virus.”