State senator holding meet and greet in Decatur

The free event, which will include food and refreshments, is sponsored by Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly . It will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Pavilion No. 2, 2465 Pavilion Drive.

Turner, D-Springfield, was appointed in February to represent the 48th Senate District following the resignation of Andy Manar. Manar resigned in January after eight years in the Illinois Senate to become a senior adviser to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He departed with less than two years remaining in his term.