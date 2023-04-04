Voters in Sullivan and Bethany had choices to make Tuesday when it came to deciding who would represent them on their respective city council and village board.

In Sullivan, unofficial results have Michael Kirk defeating incumbent Michael Fowler to be the next commissioner of public property. Kirk had 269 votes to Fowler’s 227 votes.

Douglas Shook defeated Sam Black, 276 votes to 219, in a race to be the streets and public improvements commissioner. Doug Booker didn’t seek reelection.

In Bethany, Dave Doty led the way with 102 votes in the race to fill three available seats. Incumbent Jeannie Ruppert and Zakary England rounded out the top three, both garnering 82 votes. They were followed closely by Matthew Flood, who had 79 votes.

All results are unofficial pending a canvas that will include and outstanding mail-in ballots received after Tuesday.