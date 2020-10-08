Surprise: McLean County sales tax revenue up 4.2% in September

"June sales were up. There was positive economic activity in the month of June," she said.

Asked what sales increased, McNeil said: "We're seeking additional information from the Illinois Department of Revenue. We're always interested when our numbers fluctuate."

McNeil presented the data during her monthly financial report to the committee, which met at the Government Center and virtually.

All county sales and income tax revenue combined — including the local use tax and cannabis local use tax — increased 11.9% from $668,233 in September 2019 to $747,914 in September 2020, McNeil reported.

She attributed some of that increase to more people paying income taxes in June. Because of COVID, the income tax filing deadline was extended this year from April 15 to July 15.

Year to date through Sept. 30, county sales and income tax revenue decreased 1% from $7,681,548 to $7,602,862.

