Tanner seeking re-election as Macon County clerk

DECATUR — Josh Tanner announced he will seek re-election as Macon County Clerk.

“There have been many challenges in my first term and with the help of my staff and hundreds of election judges we have overcome those obstacles,” Tanner said in an release announcing his election plans.

Among the more challenging aspects of Tanner's first term was the drawn out conclusion of the 2018 race for Macon County sheriff, complicated by the discovery of two uncounted ballots in a contest that was initially decided by a single vote.

Conducting elections during the COVID-19 pandemic and the heightened scrutiny of the election process in recent years also proved challenging.

Tanner was elected to his first term as Macon County clerk in 2018, succeeding longtime clerk Steve Bean. Prior to that he served as the Macon County supervisor of assessments for six years. Prior to working for Macon County he was with the Property Tax Division at the Illinois Department of Revenue.

Tanner has lived in Macon County for most of his life and is a 1993 graduate of Mount Zion High School. He attended Florida International University and graduated with his bachelor’s degree.

“I appreciate the opportunity that voters provided me in 2018 and I hope they will allow me to continue serving," Tanner said.

