The elevating costs of the Brush College road project on Decatur council agenda

Kindseth said the city is also asking for additional funding from state-allocated federal dollars and trying to identify other funding sources to help swallow the project’s rising costs. But, again, there is no guarantee how much additional money will be found to help out.

“The city has not committed to the project beyond the design of it,” said Kindseth. “So should construction costs just become too extraordinary and there are no identifiable funding sources, the city will ultimately have to decide are we going to move forward with the construction of it?”

In other business due to be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting, members will again consider rezoning changes for 1326-1336 West Eldorado Street, the current home of Temple B’Nai Abraham, and the adjoining 1308 W, Eldorado, home of the Decatur Fire Department’s Station 3.

The synagogue’s dwindling congregation want to sell their building and want it rezoned to permit light retail development to make the lot more sell-able. The city is getting ready to build a new fire station on nearby Fairview Plaza, and city staff proposed including the fire station lot in the rezoning to make the whole area more appealing to potential developers.