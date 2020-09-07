The elevating costs of the Brush College road project on Decatur council agenda

DECATUR — City council members are due to decide Tuesday whether they are willing to spend more than $576,000 on increased design costs necessary to push forward with one of the most extensive and expensive traffic projects in Decatur’s history.
At issue is the Brush College/Faries Parkway Grade Separation Project. This ambitious project would separate road and train traffic by a bridge elevating Brush College over Faries Parkway and relieve massive holdups and congestion. The project is due to be put out for construction bids in April.
But significant looming financial roadblocks keep getting in the way. The first is the engineering design costs. Originally pegged at more than $3.3 million, they were to be reimbursed by money awarded from the state’s Freight Funds and Illinois Grade Crossing Protection Funds.
But City Manager Scot Wrighton will tell council members at their Tuesday evening meeting that the design bill has jumped by another $576,000. Wrighton said the increase was driven by adding extra roadway to the plans, upgrading retaining wall specifications and further complicated by unforeseen drainage design problems, among other issues.
The question for council members is whether they are willing to authorize the extra design payment (to be paid out of the city’s allocation of state motor fuel tax funds) to keep the engineering work and the project on track. Wrighton said the city is already seeking reimbursement from the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Commerce Commission to cover the additional design costs.
But there are no guarantees that will happen. When asked by the Herald & Review if, potentially, the city could be left with the extra bill, Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said “yes.”
He also pointed out that a more detailed and complete design is a crucial step to nailing down a realistic view of the final construction costs for the project, another area giving cause for concern.
Briefing documents listed the bill to build the entire project at $25.35 million back in 2013, with most of that cost met by state-distributed federal funds. Now, with 60 percent of the design work in the bag, a more realistic cost estimate has ballooned to more than $42 million, a jump of 67 percent.
The briefing documents say the city is fighting a rearguard action to try and bring down that bill. The city is appealing, for example, to state and federal railroad regulators to rein in what are described as “excessive demands” from railroads for changes in project design and rerouting of existing railroad tracks.
Kindseth said the city is also asking for additional funding from state-allocated federal dollars and trying to identify other funding sources to help swallow the project’s rising costs. But, again, there is no guarantee how much additional money will be found to help out.
“The city has not committed to the project beyond the design of it,” said Kindseth. “So should construction costs just become too extraordinary and there are no identifiable funding sources, the city will ultimately have to decide are we going to move forward with the construction of it?”
In other business due to be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting, members will again consider rezoning changes for 1326-1336 West Eldorado Street, the current home of Temple B’Nai Abraham, and the adjoining 1308 W, Eldorado, home of the Decatur Fire Department’s Station 3.
The synagogue’s dwindling congregation want to sell their building and want it rezoned to permit light retail development to make the lot more sell-able. The city is getting ready to build a new fire station on nearby Fairview Plaza, and city staff proposed including the fire station lot in the rezoning to make the whole area more appealing to potential developers.
Council members balked at this in a meeting in July, worried that any commercial development might spoil the approach road to scenic Fairview Park. They voted to table the zoning changes to give more time for public comment, but Wrighton will tell them no “written or official objections” have been received.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The A.E. Staley Viaduct through the years
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.