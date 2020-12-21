The Herald & Review's No. 9 story of 2020: A year of political division, and never-ending elections

DECATUR — 2020 was a year for tumultuous elections, and elections that never seem to end.

At the top of the race was defeat of Republican President Donald J. Trump, who fell to Democratic challenger, and now President-Elect, Joe Biden.

Trump however, has broken with political precedent and declared the election was rife with fraud while still refusing to concede it.

It was a year that arguably left an already divided nation even more bitterly at odds with itself. That sense of us and them played out locally, too, with Decatur seeing a series of rallies making strong public statements of support for Trump while others passionately denounced him.

