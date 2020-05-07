The Macon County Board is voting on giving 4 elected officials raises. Here's what's being considered.

DECATUR — The Macon County Board is scheduled to vote on May 14 to give four elected officeholders annual raises for four years. The proposal comes as the board is considering furloughs to offset financial losses because of COVID-19.
The plan would give the county auditor, circuit clerk, recorder of deeds and coroner pay increases of 2% in 2021-2022 and 3% in 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. Each currently makes about $83,000 annually and the increases would be based on the prior year annual salary.
The county finance committee approved the plan by a 5-2 vote this month. The item was on the agenda because officeholder salary adjustments have to be considered under state law 180 days before an election. All four seats are on the November ballot.
Committee member Kevin Greenfield, R-Decatur, who is also county board chairman, voted against the plan. The other was Greg Mattingley, R-Decatur.
“When we are looking at a very good possibility of furloughs and layoffs, how can we give the highest paid people in the county a raise?” Greenfield said. “We have an unbelievably difficult financial situation and this is a poor time to be thinking about raises for officeholders.”
Greenfield said the positions also receive a $6,500 state stipend.
The board last month began discussing furloughing employees in multiple county departments in anticipation of a loss in sales tax revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic. The measure has not been put to a vote and officials say they still need more information before they can move forward.
County Board member Laura Zimmerman, D-Decatur, who voted in favor of the adjustments, said the officeholders elected in 2018 have gone without raises for several years.
“We felt it was a good compromise to hold salaries flat for the first year and then have a very small raise after that,” Zimmerman said. “ ... So hopefully the county will be through the worst by then.”
The Illinois Department of Public Health said the number of positive cases now stands at 70,873, including 3,111 deaths.
Board members during a Monday finance committee meeting asked department heads to come up with cost-savings plans, which Zimmerman said would give some breathing room.
“My stance through these budget concerns is that it is our people that make Macon County great,” Zimmerman said Thursday. “These minimal raises that don’t occur until 2021 won’t stop me from advocating for people’s jobs right now.”
The current fiscal year started off with a roughly $800,000 deficit. Greenfield said the shortage was carried over from the previous year.
The board meeting is at 6 p.m. on May 14. Audio recordings following the meetings have been posted on the county website. A live feed is on the PodBean application. Public comments can be submitted up until two hour before the board meeting.
How Pritzker's plan to reopening Illinois would work
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.