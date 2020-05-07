The Macon County Board is voting on giving 4 elected officials raises. Here's what's being considered.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — The Macon County Board is scheduled to vote on May 14 to give four elected officeholders annual raises for four years. The proposal comes as the board is considering furloughs to offset financial losses because of COVID-19.

The plan would give the county auditor, circuit clerk, recorder of deeds and coroner pay increases of 2% in 2021-2022 and 3% in 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. Each currently makes about $83,000 annually and the increases would be based on the prior year annual salary.

The county finance committee approved the plan by a 5-2 vote this month. The item was on the agenda because officeholder salary adjustments have to be considered under state law 180 days before an election. All four seats are on the November ballot.

Committee member Kevin Greenfield, R-Decatur, who is also county board chairman, voted against the plan. The other was Greg Mattingley, R-Decatur.

“When we are looking at a very good possibility of furloughs and layoffs, how can we give the highest paid people in the county a raise?” Greenfield said. “We have an unbelievably difficult financial situation and this is a poor time to be thinking about raises for officeholders.”

Greenfield said the positions also receive a $6,500 state stipend.