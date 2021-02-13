The primary election for Decatur City Council is Feb. 23. Here's what you need to know

DECATUR — There are currently 12 candidates vying for three seats on the Decatur City Council, but that number will soon be whittled down to six as voters cast their ballots in the Feb. 23 primary election and decide who makes it to the April 6 general election.
Candidates on the ballot this year include incumbents David Horn and Chuck Kuhle and challengers Aldophis Cooper, Ed Culp, Elijah England, Marc Girdler, Jacob Jenkins, John Phillips, Hardik Shah, Marty Watkins, Will Wetzel and write-in candidate Eric Summerlott.
Incumbent Pat McDaniel is not seeking reelection and challenger Anthony Chapple, who filed to run for the seat in December, withdrew from the race a few weeks ago after citing family concerns.
It was the initial number of candidates, 13, that triggered a primary election. Though there are still only 12 in the field, Chapple withdrew too late to get his name removed from the ballot.
Early voting has been underway since mid-January and will go up until the day before Election Day.
There are 48,025 registered voters in Decatur. An update on early vote totals was not immediately available.
The council’s four other seats, held by Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, Bill Faber, Lisa Gregory and Rodney “Sky” Walker will be up in 2023.
City council members are elected at-large in citywide elections.
Here are some answers to your burning questions about Decatur’s upcoming city election:
Am I registered to vote?
Voter registration can be checked online at https://ova.elections.il.gov/registrationlookup.aspx.
If not, can I still register and vote in the election?
Yes. The regular registration period ended 28 days before the election, but those who want to vote can participate in same day voter registration, which allows voters to register and vote in the same day.
This option is available at the clerk’s office during early voting and at all polling locations on Election Day.
Those who want to register have to be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old (or 17 to vote in a primary if the person will be 18 by the general election) and a citizen of the precinct for at least 30 days. They must also bring two forms of identification.
How can I get a mail-in ballot?
Registered voters can request a mail-in ballot here: https://il-macon.ballotrequest.net/. The request must be received by Feb. 18 and the ballot postmarked by Election Day.
Where and when can I vote early?
Residents can vote early in the consolidated primary election at the Macon County Office Building, 141 S. Main St., room 119, this Tuesday through Friday and again on Monday, Feb. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where’s my polling place?
You can search for your polling place by entering your address at https://ova.elections.il.gov/PollingPlaceLookup.aspx. A full list of polling locations can also be found on the Macon County clerk’s website.
Meet the candidates running for Decatur City Council
The Herald & Review is profiling the candidates for Decatur City Council.
