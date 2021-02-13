The primary election for Decatur City Council is Feb. 23. Here's what you need to know

The council’s four other seats, held by Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, Bill Faber, Lisa Gregory and Rodney “Sky” Walker will be up in 2023.

City council members are elected at-large in citywide elections.

Here are some answers to your burning questions about Decatur’s upcoming city election:

Am I registered to vote?

Voter registration can be checked online at https://ova.elections.il.gov/registrationlookup.aspx.

If not, can I still register and vote in the election?

Yes. The regular registration period ended 28 days before the election, but those who want to vote can participate in same day voter registration, which allows voters to register and vote in the same day.

This option is available at the clerk’s office during early voting and at all polling locations on Election Day.

Those who want to register have to be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old (or 17 to vote in a primary if the person will be 18 by the general election) and a citizen of the precinct for at least 30 days. They must also bring two forms of identification.