The question of who was elected Macon County Sheriff gets its day in court

But both sides initially agreed to disagree on voter intentions in almost 1,400 disputed ballots which were pulled out and put to one side. Legal teams for both parties have since been negotiating over them to try and reach agreement on whom the vast majority were cast for so as to make the task left for the judge more manageable.

And the official count going into Thursday’s court hearing is that 1,400 are still up for grabs. But Root’s attorney, John Fogarty, told the Herald & Review he believes the final number the judge will end up deciding, based on negotiations with Brown’s legal team, will come down to less than 30.

“The respondent (Brown) has not officially agreed to anything and the official count that still needs to be resolved is about 1,400 ballots,” Fogarty added. “But I think we can narrow that; I think the judge is going to have to make a decision on probably a universe of about 26 ballots; that is our position, anyway.”

Chris Sherer, the attorney representing Brown, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.