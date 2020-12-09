The question of who was elected Macon County Sheriff gets its day in court

DECATUR — The lingering question over who should be doing the job of Macon County sheriff gets its day in court Thursday.
Actually, the legal fight to see whether more votes were cast for Democratic incumbent sheriff Tony Brown or his Republican challenger, Lt. Jim Root, is expected to involve two days of hearings, with Dec. 18 already scheduled as the second day in Macon County Circuit Court.
Champaign County Circuit Judge Anna M. Benjamin will listen to arguments from lawyers on both sides as they debate contested individual ballots where voters’ intentions in the 2018 election remain unclear. She will then consider each disputed ballot and rule on whom she believes they were cast for, leaving either Brown in the top job or deciding that Root should be sitting behind the sheriff’s desk.
A brief history: Brown was originally counted as winning the sheriff's race by just one vote, 19,655 to Root’s election tally of 19,654. After some legal maneuvering, both sides agreed to a hand recount in July which declared that Brown was still the winner with a bigger margin of 18 votes: the recount tally gave him 18,982 votes to Root’s total of 18,964.
But both sides initially agreed to disagree on voter intentions in almost 1,400 disputed ballots which were pulled out and put to one side. Legal teams for both parties have since been negotiating over them to try and reach agreement on whom the vast majority were cast for so as to make the task left for the judge more manageable.
And the official count going into Thursday’s court hearing is that 1,400 are still up for grabs. But Root’s attorney, John Fogarty, told the Herald & Review he believes the final number the judge will end up deciding, based on negotiations with Brown’s legal team, will come down to less than 30.
“The respondent (Brown) has not officially agreed to anything and the official count that still needs to be resolved is about 1,400 ballots,” Fogarty added. “But I think we can narrow that; I think the judge is going to have to make a decision on probably a universe of about 26 ballots; that is our position, anyway.”
Chris Sherer, the attorney representing Brown, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Asked if he was feeling confident, Fogarty replied: “Yeah; we’re looking forward to getting this all resolved.”
That resolution promises to be more straightforward if Brown is ultimately declared by the judge to be the rightful winner after two years already spent in the top job. But there is not much case law or a clear understanding of just how everything gets worked out and reset if the judge decides Root was elected the Macon County sheriff.
And, in any case, the judge’s decision might not be the last word: either side could seek an appeal.
