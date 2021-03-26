There's no advisory referendum, but cannabis is on the ballot in Decatur City Council election

The other two candidates, incumbent Chuck Kuhle and challenger Ed Culp, say they are against permitting dispensaries and other cannabis-related businesses, though Culp said he might be open to the latter at a later date.

“I think we need to allow legal industries to be in the city of Decatur, and specifically I'm talking about the cannabis industry, which has significant synergies with one of our greatest strengths, which is agriculture,” Horn said.

Horn was the lone ‘aye’ vote to allow recreational dispensaries in 2019. He was joined by council members Bill Faber and Rodney Walker in voting to permit other cannabis-related businesses, still one vote shy of a majority.

Several council members at the time expressed concerns about how allowing recreational sales could affect the community, particularly young people. They also said they received feedback from residents who did not want the city to allow the sales.

A few members said at the time that they might be in favor of reconsidering the decision later after seeing what happens in other communities.

Moore Wolfe, though still against allowing dispensaries within city limits, said she would be open to having another discussion about it as well as cannabis-related businesses.