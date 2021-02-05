'They got a tough decision': Andy Manar replacement to be selected Saturday

SPRINGFIELD — Democratic Party officials in the 48th Illinois Senate District will meet Saturday in Springfield to select one of eight finalists to serve out the remainder of former state Sen. Andy Manar’s term.
Manar resigned Jan. 17 after eight years in the Illinois Senate to become a senior advisor to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, departing the chamber with just under two years left in his term.
Eight finalists for the seat were interviewed by party officials last week. They include three candidates from Macon County: former Decatur City Council member Shad Edwards, Macon County Assistant State’s Attorney Ruth Waller and Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.
Other finalists include Springfield Park Board member Lisa Badger, former Springfield Ward 2 Ald. Frank McNeil, Springfield Ward 3 Ald. Doris Turner, Macoupin County Board member Roberta Vojas and former state’s attorney candidate Chase Wilhelm.
“I thought it went very well, but they got a tough decision,” said Moore Wolfe. “And it's going to be tough for whoever they choose because you don't know what the map is going to look like after the remap.”
The 48th Senate District currently comprises all or parts of Christian, Macon, Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery and Sangamon counties. It includes urban centers like Springfield and Decatur but covers a significant swath of rural territory.
Each Democratic Party county chair has a weighted vote equal to the number of votes cast for Manar in the previous election. Macon County has the highest percentage at 26.7%, followed by Macoupin (21.4%), Sangamon (19.6%), Christian (14.1%), Montgomery (13.9%) and Madison (4.1%).
Turner, the Sangamon County Democratic Party chair, has recused herself from the selection process, but is expected to receive initial backing from her county.
Wilhelm, who ran unsuccessfully in 2020 against state Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, has been endorsed by the Montgomery County Central Committee.
Vojas, elected to the Macoupin County Board in 2018, will likely get the support of her party county party chair Pam Monetti on the first ballot.
Where others will align is less clear, with many party officials saying the outcome is far from certain. A factor weighing on the decision is the likelihood that the district will look quite different after the upcoming redistricting process.
The remapped district will likely include a greater portion of Springfield, which has been trending Democratic, while cutting out some of its more conservative, rural areas.
Party officials have expressed a desire to select a candidate who will run for reelection in 2023 and be viable.
“I guess the goal is to get somebody who can win the seat after the remap and can raise the money, because that's going to be a really expensive race,” said Moore Wolfe. “We're probably looking at $2.5-3 million.”
If Moore Wolfe is appointed
If Moore Wolfe is selected, it would set off another process to select her replacement as mayor.
Upon her resignation, mayor pro tem Pat McDaniel would immediately assume the role of acting mayor. But the Decatur City Council would have to vote within 60 days on the selection of an interim mayor, who would serve out Moore Wolfe’s term.
“There has to be a presiding officer, and so that's automatically the mayor pro tem,” said city manager Scot Wrighton. “But that person would only serve in that capacity until the city council voted to select one of their other members to serve out the balance of the mayor's term.”
Moore Wolfe, a member of the city council since 2009, became acting mayor in 2015 following the unexpected death of Mayor Mike McElroy. The council subsequently voted to appoint Moore Wolfe to serve as mayor until a special election in 2017, which she won. She was also reelected in 2019.