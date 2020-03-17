Today's election will proceed in Macon County — with plenty of hand sanitizer

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state asked all 108 local boards of elections to extend the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot until March 16. He also said the state and the city of Chicago will help move polling places out of nursing homes and other senior facilities, while ensuring that residents still can cast ballots there. Tanner said mail-in votes are counted with in-person votes after the polls close and will be reported after the first 10 or 12 Election Day precincts report.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that he wanted to push the election date to June 2 to delay in-person voting but that he does not have the power to order the change.

Tanner said the county wants to have five election judges per precinct, which total 360. "We usually do not start election day with that many," he said. As of Monday, 70 judges had dropped out.

Tanner previously told the Herald & Review that election judges would be supplied with hand sanitizer and a disinfectant spray to sanitize the booths regularly on Election Day.

"We are currently able to staff all polling places," Tanner said.