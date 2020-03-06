'Transformative day': Community leaders celebrate arrival of Decatur jet service

DECATUR — Community leaders on Friday celebrated the arrival of jet service at Decatur Airport, a move they hope will strengthen the local economy and bring additional federal funding to the airport.

The airport’s new carrier is SkyWest Airlines, which is a regional partner of United Express. Its 50-seat jets will offer 12 flights per week to O'Hare International Airport. The service replaces Cape Air, which had offered flights to St. Louis and Chicago on 8-seat eight-seat Cessna 402 aircraft.

“Look at that jet service and understand what this means to Decatur,” said U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, a Taylorville Republican who spoke at a news conference at the airport Friday. “It means you can book one ticket, you can flawlessly and effortlessly go through O’Hare airport, as much as that is possible.

“Understand it means you can get a cost-effective round trip on virtually any business trip you want to take, any vacation you’d like to take.”