'Transformative day': Community leaders celebrate arrival of Decatur jet service

DECATUR — Community leaders on Friday celebrated the arrival of jet service at Decatur Airport, a move they hope will strengthen the local economy and bring additional federal funding to the airport.
The airport’s new carrier is SkyWest Airlines, which is a regional partner of United Express. Its 50-seat jets will offer 12 flights per week to O'Hare International Airport. The service replaces Cape Air, which had offered flights to St. Louis and Chicago on 8-seat eight-seat Cessna 402 aircraft.
“Look at that jet service and understand what this means to Decatur,” said U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, a Taylorville Republican who spoke at a news conference at the airport Friday. “It means you can book one ticket, you can flawlessly and effortlessly go through O’Hare airport, as much as that is possible.
“Understand it means you can get a cost-effective round trip on virtually any business trip you want to take, any vacation you’d like to take.”
Local elected officials, community leaders and several media representatives took the first 6 a.m. flight out of Decatur on Friday before returning for the news conference. They were greeted by a crowd of supporters and catered hors 'd'oeuvres from the airport’s Red Barn Kitchen restaurant. High school band members from the Lutheran School Association stood outside near the runway, playing Chicago’s “25 or 6 to 4” and the theme song from “Rocky” as passengers disembarked.
“This is a transformative day that will shape Decatur’s future,” said Nicole Bateman, community marketing manager for Limitless Decatur and Macon County. “Our local companies are exceptional at moving products throughout the world, and now we can provide exceptional connectivity for people who desire to visit the Decatur region for business and for pleasure.”
Decatur’s commercial air service is subsidized through the federal Essential Air Service program, which ensures people can fly in less populated areas of the country. The U.S. Department of Transportation in December selected SkyWest to receive the $2.9 million contract for service through Jan. 31, 2022.
The Decatur Park District, which manages the airport, recommended SkyWest, and community and business leaders had also offered support.
Decatur community leaders have long sought to reach 10,000 enplanements, or passengers flying out of the airport. Reaching that benchmark would qualify the airport for $1 million from the Federal Aviation Administration towards infrastructure costs.
“That’s money that can come back into the local economy with jobs,” said airport director Tim Wright, adding that recent construction at the airport was completed by local contractors.
To accommodate the larger flights, the park district spent roughly $94,000 to expand and upgrade the waiting area for passengers who have passed through security. Previously, it was only large enough for 14 people, Wright said.
The changes created an area that can accommodate 50 passengers, adding a restroom and a coffee area.
SkyWest will have 18 employees in Decatur handling ticketing, baggage and other duties, Wright said.
