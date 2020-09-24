Trial date set for Macon County sheriff recount case

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The trial to settle the issue of contested ballots in the ongoing recount case of the 2018 Macon County sheriff race will begin on Oct. 22.

Democrat Tony Brown, who was declared the winner by one vote in 2018, has been serving as sheriff since then. Lt. Jim Root, the GOP challenger, has contested the results over the last two years.

It was determined after the fact there may have been some ballots that were not part of the final tally and other discrepancies that put the outcome in doubt.

A manual recount in July resulted in 18,982 confirmed votes for Brown while Root had 18,964 confirmed votes. There are still 1,337 ballots contested that will be the subject of the October trial.

Brown succeeded Howard Buffett, who was appointed in September 2017 to finish the term of retiring Sheriff Thomas Schneider.