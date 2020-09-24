 Skip to main content
Trial date set for Macon County sheriff recount case
Trial date set for Macon County sheriff recount case

Brown_Tony 07.20.20.JPG

Macon County sheriff Tony Brown

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The trial to settle the issue of contested ballots in the ongoing recount case of the 2018 Macon County sheriff race will begin on Oct. 22. 

Democrat Tony Brown, who was declared the winner by one vote in 2018, has been serving as sheriff since then. Lt. Jim Root, the GOP challenger, has contested the results over the last two years.

It was determined after the fact there may have been some ballots that were not part of the final tally and other discrepancies that put the outcome in doubt.

A manual recount in July resulted in 18,982 confirmed votes for Brown while Root had 18,964 confirmed votes. There are still 1,337 ballots contested that will be the subject of the October trial.

Brown succeeded Howard Buffett, who was appointed in September 2017 to finish the term of retiring Sheriff Thomas Schneider.

The trial is set to start at 9:30 a.m. in Macon County court. 

 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

