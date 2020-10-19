 Skip to main content
Trial to decide outcome of 2018 Macon County sheriff's race delayed
Trial to decide outcome of 2018 Macon County sheriff's race delayed

Brown_Tony 07.20.20.JPG

Macon County sheriff Tony Brown

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Continuing efforts to boil down which ballots remain contested has prompted a delay in a court case to determine, after two years, who won the 2018 race for Macon County sheriff.

The trial had been set to begin Thursday.

According to a court docket entry made Monday stemming from a scheduled pre-trial hearing in connection with the case, “The parties represent they continue to work on the terms of a partial stipulation as to the disputed ballots.”

Associate Judge Anna Benjamin then set the case for status hearing on Oct. 26 and for trial on Oct. 27 and Oct. 29.

Democrat Tony Brown, who was declared the winner by one vote in 2018, has been serving as sheriff since then. Lt. Jim Root, the GOP challenger, has contested the results over the last two years.

It was determined after the fact there may have been some ballots that were not part of the final tally and other discrepancies that put the outcome in doubt.

A manual recount in July resulted in 18,982 confirmed votes for Brown while Root had 18,964 confirmed votes. There are still 1,337 ballots contested that were to be the subject of the October trial.

Brown succeeded Howard Buffett, who was appointed in September 2017 to finish the term of retiring Sheriff Thomas Schneider.


Jim Root

Root
