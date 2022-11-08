Turner declares victory over Hamilton in tight State Senate race

SPRINGFIELD – Following a closely watched and expensive race, State Sen. Doris Turner has declared a narrow victory over State Rep. Sandy Hamilton in Illinois’ 48th State Senate District.

According to unofficial results from Tuesday's election collected by Lee Enterprises staff, Turner, D-Springfield, earned 38,947 votes to Hamilton's 37,654.

Dana Strogoer, Turner's campaign manager, said the win was the result of major grassroots efforts by Turner's campaign.

"Doris did it," Strogoer said. "She pulled this win out. We put in the work."

Matt Butcher, a representative from the Hamilton campaign, told the Herald & Review that Hamilton called Turner and congratulated her on her win shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Turner's victory is a greater loss for Illinois Republicans, who saw the district as key to pulling the GOP out of superminority status in the Illinois Senate. Before Election Day, Republicans held just 18 out of 59 seats in the Senate.

Under Illinois’ new legislative maps, Hamilton, R-Springfield, was drawn into the same district as state Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield. But her House district overlapped with the new 48th Senate District.

Illinois Democrats, who controlled the state’s redistricting process, drew the new 48th District to be more urban than the one Turner currently represents. The new 48th primarily includes the urban portions of Springfield and Decatur, as well as suburban communities like Chatham and Rochester and some rural areas in Christian, Macon and Sangamon counties.

Still, the new district was one of few purely “tossup” legislative races in Illinois. The district voted for President Joe Biden by a four-point margin in 2020, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker won it in 2018. But Democrat Attorney General Kwame Raoul lost it by about six points that same year.

The battle for the 48th thus proved the most expensive state legislative race in Illinois. Turner raised more than $3.3 million, and Hamilton raised over $1.3 million.

The race quickly grew heated leading up to November, with the candidates’ campaigns hurling insults across the aisle in nasty television ads. Hamilton’s campaign labeled Turner a corrupt and incompetent career politician. Turner’s campaign nicknamed Hamilton “sellout Sandy.”

Both Hamilton and Turner are new to the legislature.

Turner was appointed in February 2021 to replace state Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, who took a job as a top adviser to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Turner had an extensive history serving in various public offices and in other state government roles before serving in the legislature.

Hamilton was appointed in December 2021 to replace state Rep. Mike Murphy, R-Springfield, who left to serve as CEO of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce. Hamilton was a political newcomer when she was first tapped for the Statehouse.