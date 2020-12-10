 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two commissioners seats open in upcoming park district election
0 comments

Two commissioners seats open in upcoming park district election

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Petitions can be filed beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, for the two available seats on the Decatur Park Board of Commissioners. 

The petitions will be accepted by the board secretary daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 21, at the Decatur Park Administrative Office at 620 E. Riverside Ave. The two seats, each carrying a six-year term, are currently held by Stacey Young and Bob Brilley.

The consolidation election will be held April 6. Contact Board Secretary Mandy Childress at (217) 422-911 for more information. 

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Memories of Decatur parks

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon woman says Trump offered more support for rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News