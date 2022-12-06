Two Decatur mayoral candidates face petition challenges

DECATUR — Two candidates challenging Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe for the city's top job will have to defend the validity of their petitions in order to appear on the April ballot.

Mayoral candidates Abeer Motan and Mary Williams had their petitions challenged by Phil Romano, chief operating officer of the construction company. Another challenge to Motan's petitions was filed by Decatur resident Jacob Hamm.

The objections will be heard before a three-member panel on Monday, Dec. 12.

The panelists who will make the decision are City Clerk Kim Althoff, Councilwoman Lisa Gregory and retired Judge A.G. Webber.

Webber was appointed by Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith to replace Moore Wolfe, who typically serves on the board in her capacity as mayor but cannot in this case due to the clear conflict of interest.

Neither Motan nor Williams have run for office before. Motan submitted 95 signatures and Williams submitted 87 signatures, both just above the minimum of 85 required for placement on the ballot.

Moore Wolfe, whose petitions were not challenged, submitted about 150 signatures. If the challengers get tossed from the ballot, it would leave the incumbent running unopposed.

None of the four candidates four Decatur City Council had their petitions challenged.

The hearing, which is open to the public, will be held at 8 a.m. in the city council chambers on the third floor of the Decatur Civic Center.