Two incumbents, one newcomer on April ballot for Decatur Park District Board of Commissioners

"I got to see, you know, everything going on in the inside that the board doesn't necessarily see," Chapman said, referencing an experience with learning each new system upgrade and helping with the calculation and planning of budgets.

Getting elected to as a board commissioner would mean she'd get to "be able to be a voice for the employees" as someone that spent over a decade and a half walking in their shoes, Chapman said.

"A lot of times the employees just don't feel heard so I think that I'd like to just talk to them," she said. "Because they're the ones that do the programs and come up with a lot of the ideas that go on in the park district."

"I'd like to find out, you know, what works, what doesn't and try to get some of their out-of-the-box ideas, just hear them," Chapman said. "Sometimes they have ideas but aren't always heard."

PHOTOS: Yarn it on Lake Decatur

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.