U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis: Impeachment will halt progress in Washington

NORMAL — An open forum Monday night with U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and state Rep. Dan Brady covered a broad range of issues from health care to gun control to the minimum wage, but Davis blamed Democrats and the impeachment process for a lack of action in Washington, D.C.

Davis did not directly answer a question about whether he thought President Donald Trump had committed an impeachable offense, instead, quoting from testimony of witnesses who “said they saw no impeachable offense.”

The Taylorville Republican said that, unlike some, “I'm not going to conjecture what the witnesses meant.”

With two weeks of public hearings having wrapped up, the House Intelligence Committee is now compiling a report for the House Judiciary Committee. The report will outline whether Trump engaged in “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors” by withholding $400 million in aid as he pushed Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The Judiciary Committee could hold its own round of hearings in December before a House vote that is expected by Christmas and a possible Senate trial in 2020.

