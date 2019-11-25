U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis: Impeachment will halt progress in Washington
13TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis: Impeachment will halt progress in Washington

Rodney Davis

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, answers questions about impeachment hearings involving President Donald Trump on Monday at Heartland Community College. 

 DAVID PROEBER, HERALD & REVIEW NEWS SERVICE

NORMAL — An open forum Monday night with U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and state Rep. Dan Brady covered a broad range of issues from health care to gun control to the minimum wage, but Davis blamed Democrats and the impeachment process for a lack of action in Washington, D.C.

Davis did not directly answer a question about whether he thought President Donald Trump had committed an impeachable offense, instead, quoting from testimony of witnesses who “said they saw no impeachable offense.”

The Taylorville Republican said that, unlike some, “I'm not going to conjecture what the witnesses meant.”

With two weeks of public hearings having wrapped up, the House Intelligence Committee is now compiling a report for the House Judiciary Committee. The report will outline whether Trump engaged in “treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors” by withholding $400 million in aid as he pushed Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden. 

The Judiciary Committee could hold its own round of hearings in December before a House vote that is expected by Christmas and a possible Senate trial in 2020. 

Protesters

Rachel Lund, of Normal, second from left, stood with more than a dozen protesters who appeared outside U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis's open government meeting with constituents Monday at Heartland Community College.

Criticizing Democrats for starting the impeachment process behind closed doors, Davis said: “If we're going to have an impeachment process that doesn't follow the precedents that have been set for the last three times that our nation's history has seen impeachment happen, we're going down a very dangerous path for future generations, and those future generations are going to see partisan impeachment inquiries whenever you have a White House that's held by a different party than the House of Representatives and the Senate.”

A large portion of the more than 120 people attending the forum erupted in applause when Davis said, “The House will impeach President Trump.”

Davis said those who applauded are saying they don't care that the Senate is required to stop work on everything else once the House returns articles of impeachment.

On a related topic, Davis said, “We have to do everything we can to ensure there is not foreign meddling (in U.S. elections) in the future,” adding, “I'm not sure we have.”

But he said no votes were changed by foreign entities in the last election.

On the subject of gun control, Davis said, “I'm an ardent defender of the Second Amendment” and a member of the National Rifle Association. But he noted that the Brady group, named after former President Reagan's aide Jim Brady, named him legislator of the week for co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill to encourage sales of gun safes with guns.

Davis said the issue is personal, not political, for him.

“I've had to run from bullets on a baseball field,” he said, referring to an attack on Republican congressmen practicing for a charity baseball game in 2017.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Davis meets with Decatur NAACP

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis met with members of the NAACP Decatur Branch Monday in his Decatur office. They discussed a variety of topics, including the death penalty, the Affordable Care Act and the impeachment process involving President Donald Trump.

Jeanelle Norman, NAACP Decatur Branch president, described the meeting as productive. The group questioned Davis about the death penalty in light of legislation filed last month by a state Republican lawmaker who wants to reinstate the death penalty in Illinois. 

"Congressman Davis' views aligned with the NAACP in regard to the death penalty," Norman said. "It is something that directly affects the African-American community because so many statistics show that they are victim to the death penalty. He (Davis) said he was never in support of bringing the death penalty back."

Norman also said that Davis reiterated his stance on the Affordable Care Act. Long an opponent of the 2010 legislation championed by former President Barack Obama, Davis has said he wants families and individuals should have good, affordable healthcare and that its rising costs put a strain on citizens. Davis is the husband of a cancer survivor.

INSIDE

Local veterans speak in support of Davis. LOCAL, A3

