U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis wins another term

BLOOMINGTON — The Associated Press has declared incumbent Rodney Davis the unofficial winner in the race for the 13th Congressional District seat.
With 397 of the district's 602 precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m., the Taylorville Republican had 113,511 votes to Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan's 76,648 votes.
It was her second attempt to flip the seat two years after she came within a percentage point of Davis in the 2018 election. The competitive race garnered national attention.
Neither candidate would comment Tuesday night before further results were available.
Londrigan, of Springfield, won a crowded five-way primary in 2018, but Davis in the November election that year defeated her by 2,058 ballots.
Davis, first elected in 2013, has sought to portray himself as someone who can work with Democrats, touting his position as the 13th most bipartisan member of Congress in an index compiled by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy. He is the honorary co-chair of President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.
Health care has long been a central focus of debates between the two. Londrigan says Davis has voted multiple times to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which requires insurance companies to cover preexisting conditions. Davis says several of those votes were provisional actions and that he would not vote to remove protections for people with existing conditions.
