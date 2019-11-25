U.S. Supreme Court won’t review Illinois ‘felony murder’ law

SPRINGFIELD – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal challenging a controversial state law that allows someone to be convicted of murder if a death occurs during the commission of another forcible felony, even if it is caused by someone else.

The ruling means the Illinois law still stands, although at least two bills have been introduced in the General Assembly to narrow how it’s applied.

One of those bills was prompted by a recent controversy in Lake County when five teenagers were initially charged with murder after a homeowner shot and killed another boy when he saw the group trying to break into a car on his property. State’s Attorney Michael Nerheim later dropped those charges amid pressure from community groups and civil rights activists.

The case before the nation’s high court, however, involved an incident from April 30, 2012, when three men attempted to burglarize an electronics store.

According to Givens’ Supreme Court petition, 19 officers responded to a report of the break-in. They surrounded the building and called for the men to surrender, but they attempted to flee the building in a van. Officers began shooting, eventually firing 77 bullets into the vehicle, killing one of the men, David Strong.