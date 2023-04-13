DECATUR — A group of Macon County government workers is asking for a wage increase to combat inflation, saying the raises included in their current contract are no longer sufficient to withstand rapidly rising costs.

Members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 612 brought their case directly to the county board on Thursday. They are asking for a wage increase of $1 per hour.

“Inflation is just choking everybody,” Jennifer Yborra, president of AFSCME Local 612, told the Herald & Review. “And I understand it's choking businesses too, but there have been increases in other areas, and I just want that to be fair across the board.”

Yborra said the most recent contract between the county and circuit clerk employees was "helpful at the time" of its approval in January 2022, but it is no longer sufficient to support current employees or attract new ones. It was not immediately clear Thursday night whether other groups of county employees were also seeking higher wages.

If the workers waited until their contract was up, they'd have years to go. The current agreement ends in November 2025.

It calls for employees' base pay to be increased by $1.25 per hour in the first year, $1 per hour in each of the second and third years, and .75 cents per hour in the final year. Starting salary is set at $14.50 per hour as of Dec. 1, 2022, with increases to $15.25 per hour and $15.75 per hour in the following two years. Click here to see the full contract.

“A large number of your county employees work at literally poverty wages,” she said to board members. “Due to low wages, the county struggles with recruitment and retention of employees. This creates vacancies that affect the efficiency of operations, which leads to the consistent training of new employees resulting in higher stress levels and larger workloads for those who remain.”

Union members sought data from AFSCME-represented bargaining units in other Illinois counties to offer a basis for comparison. According to that information, the average hourly wage for a circuit clerk employee is:

$16.42 in Macon County;

$21.63 in Peoria County;

$21.75 in Champaign County;

$22.24 in Rock Island County;

$17.65 in Knox County;

$23.12 in Shelby County.

As consumer prices increase, many county employees are struggling to support their families, Yborra said.

“We believe a raise of $1 an hour, while it still would not make up for the dramatic increase in inflation, would be a fair and appropriate adjustment at this time,” Yborra told the board.

No action was taken on the matter as the discussion happened during the meeting's public comment portion and the item was not included on the agenda. Most board members did not immediately respond to the union's request, though one suggested the county should consider new revenue streams to afford paying workers more.

“We need to drastically look at other revenue sources for the county, including ones that we continue to outlaw such as cannabis related businesses,” said Karl Coleman, D-1.

Wage changes require approval from the county board, which would need to come after budget adjustments and committee action, among other steps.

The Macon County Board will meet for its next regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at the county office building, 141 S. Main St.

