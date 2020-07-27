Vote by mail applications to be mailed to all registered Shelby County voters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — With COVID-19 still a concern as the general election approaches, the Shelby County clerk plans to send voters information on casting their ballots for the Nov. 3 election, including voting by mail.

The state legislature passed a bill this year aiming to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the voting process, including provisions to increase voting by mail.

“We want to make sure every registered voter wishing to cast a ballot for the Nov. 3 election can do so in the manner they feel is best for them. Whether this is voting by mail, going to their polling place, or voting early at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office,” said Clerk Jessica Fox in a press release.

Vote by mail applications will be mailed to all Shelby registered voters later this week. Fox encourages those wishing to vote by mail to get their application in as soon as possible. Ballots will be mailed Sept. 24-Oct. 29. Early voting begins Sept. 24 and is only available in the clerk’s office. The deadline to apply for a mail vote ballot is Oct. 29. Ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 and properly postmarked ballots will be accepted through Nov. 17. All mail vote ballots must be returned to the clerk’s office.