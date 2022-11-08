Voters approve Hickory Point Fire Protection District referendum

FORSYTH — As a senior citizen, Sandra Zettler has had to call for an ambulance more than once.

She voted in favor of the referendum to raise property taxes in Hickory Point Fire Protection District so the department could buy its own ambulance.

“I think we need it,” she said. “I think it's good to have (an ambulance) in the community. Stuff's happening in Decatur and they're kind of iffy on ambulances in Decatur now.”

Based on unofficial results from Tuesday's election, other voters in the district agreed. The referendum passed 1,095 to 922. The result remained in doubt until the final two precincts were tallied.

When HSHS St. Mary's announced plans to close Decatur Ambulance Service last summer, its Forsyth station closed as well. The referendum was a way to ensure speedy response times for Hickory Point residents, said Fire Chief Josh Trendler.

Trendler declined to comment when reached by phone late Tuesday.

Abbott EMS/GMR was chosen to replace Decatur Ambulance and took over in October, including reopening the Forsyth station.

The company has partnered with Richland Community College for an Earn While You Learn program that will begin on Jan. 9, an eight-week course that will allow students to earn a paycheck while they work toward EMT certification in Richland’s Emergency Medical Service lab, and successful completion means they’ll be offered full time jobs when they finish.