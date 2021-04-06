Voters decide a handful of contested races in Macon County

Tuesday's consolidated election included races for a variety of positions. The following is a listing outcomes for contested Macon County-based school board and community races. The results are unofficial and don't take into account write-in candidates.

Richland Community College

Vicki Carr and Tom Ritter were elected to six-year terms on the Richland Community College board. Ritter has been a board member since 2013 when he was appointed to fill a vacancy and was elected in 2015. Carr was appointed in 2019 to fill a vacancy created by the departure of Jim Underwood. Carr garnered 6,401 votes Tuesday, Ritter received 5,548 and challenger Jaime Shobe-Brown came away with 3,296. Longtime board member Randy Prince did not seek reelection. There were no candidates on the ballot to serve the final two years of Underwood's term.

Maroa

Challenger Kevin McCullough defeated incumbent Mayor Aaron Meador 239 votes to 123 votes. In the race for Ward 1 alderman, Robert L. Harper defeated Wayne C. Kissinger 82 votes to 42 votes.

Blue Mound