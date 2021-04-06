Voters decide a handful of contested races in Macon County

Tuesday's consolidated election included races for a variety of positions. The following is a listing outcomes for contested Macon County-based school board and community races. The results are unofficial and don't take into account write-in candidates.
Richland Community College
Vicki Carr and Tom Ritter were elected to six-year terms on the Richland Community College board. Ritter has been a board member since 2013 when he was appointed to fill a vacancy and was elected in 2015. Carr was appointed in 2019 to fill a vacancy created by the departure of Jim Underwood. Carr garnered 6,401 votes Tuesday, Ritter received 5,548 and challenger Jaime Shobe-Brown came away with 3,296. Longtime board member Randy Prince did not seek reelection. There were no candidates on the ballot to serve the final two years of Underwood's term.
Maroa
Challenger Kevin McCullough defeated incumbent Mayor Aaron Meador 239 votes to 123 votes. In the race for Ward 1 alderman, Robert L. Harper defeated Wayne C. Kissinger 82 votes to 42 votes.
Blue Mound
Incumbent Village President Scott Younger won reelection. Younger received 130 votes, while his challenger, Jeffrey Foulks, received 86 votes. Incumbent Terre Moma will be joined by two newcomers, Jeffery Reed Jr. and Ross Carls, on the board. Moma was the top vote-getter with 164. Reed received 129 and Carls, 107. Incumbent Bob Brownlee Sr. and Elana Miller rounded out the ballot with 90 and 63 votes, respectively.
Harristown
Incumbent Mayor Evelyn Deverell easily won reelection, earning 151 votes. Her challenger, David Whitaker, received 71 votes. Clerk Penny Allen won another term, defeating challenged by Samantha West 118 votes to 94 votes.
Long Creek
Incumbents Michelle Comer and Daniel Clow will be joined by Matthew Niesman on the board. Comer was the top vote-getter with 86, followed by Clow (80) and Niesman (60). Incumbent Garry Golz received 44 votes.
Niantic
Bobby Embrey won another term as village president, defeating Evan Senger, 66 votes to 41 votes. Incumbents Ellis Thies (65) and Faith Vaught (62) and challenger Justin Ethington (48) claimed the three available board seats. Rounding out the ballot was Matthew McQuilling and incumbent Daniel Seago, who each received 32 votes.
Warrensburg
Kirk Riley defeated Leland Hackl in the race for village president. Riley received 112 votes to Hackl's 64 votes.
Argenta-Oreana School District
Susan Daley was elected to complete a 2-year-unexpired term. Daley received 354 votes. She defeated Justin Phillips (208 vote) and current board member Heather McConnell-Smith (147).
Meridian School District
All three incumbents — Chris Jones, Monte Hogan, Adam Herbert — earned another term on the board. They defeated challengers Robert Flack and Bradley Hunt. Hogan edged Jones for the most votes, 353 to 352. Rounding out the tally were Herbert (344), Flack (333) and Hunt (317)
Warrensburg-Latham School District
Incumbent Staci Bogue-Buchholz will be joined on the board by challengers Victoria Williams and David Zaske, receiving 462, 312 and 311 votes, respectively. Incumbent Robert Fowler III was unsuccessful in his reelection bid, receiving 286 votes.
