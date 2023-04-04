Voters in Maroa and Warrensburg had choices to make Tuesday when it came to who would represent them on their respective city council and village board.

In Maroa, unofficial results have Toni Ann Stoutenborough defeating Mark A. Hunter for an unexpired, two-year term for alderman in Ward 2. Stoutenborough finished with 55 votes while Hunter had 43. Incumbent Michael Browman didn’t seek reelection.

In Warrensburg, incumbents Brian Netherton and Leland Hackl were the top vote-getters with 65 and 60 votes respectively, followed by Pamela Hood, with 56 votes, to claim the three available trustee seats. V. Yvonne Thompson had 49 votes.

All results are unofficial pending a canvas that will include any outstanding mail-in ballots received after Tuesday. As of noon Tuesday, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said there were 19 ballots outstanding for the Warrensburg trustee race. There were eight votes for the Maroa race, which wouldn’t be enough to change the outcome.

