Voters in Maroa and Warrensburg had choices to make Tuesday when it came to who would represent them on their respective city council and village board.
In Maroa, unofficial results have Toni Ann Stoutenborough defeating Mark A. Hunter for an unexpired, two-year term for alderman in Ward 2. Stoutenborough finished with 55 votes while Hunter had 43. Incumbent Michael Browman didn’t seek reelection.
In Warrensburg, incumbents Brian Netherton and Leland Hackl were the top vote-getters with 65 and 60 votes respectively, followed by Pamela Hood, with 56 votes, to claim the three available trustee seats. V. Yvonne Thompson had 49 votes.
All results are unofficial pending a canvas that will include any outstanding mail-in ballots received after Tuesday. As of noon Tuesday, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said there were 19 ballots outstanding for the Warrensburg trustee race. There were eight votes for the Maroa race, which wouldn’t be enough to change the outcome.
Which states' taxpayers get the most in refunds
Tax season can provoke dread, or it can bring joy. Between Jan. 1 and mid-April, individuals pull together their finances from the previous year and submit them as a tax return to the government.
Tax returns show the tax you must pay to the government and how much you've already paid. If you owe more than you've paid, you must pay the government the difference.
However, the government will refund the difference if you've overpaid your tax obligation. In the U.S., 74% of all tax filings received a refund in 2020, averaging about $3,085 each. While many people look forward to receiving this lump sum every year, a refund is essentially money a taxpayer loaned to the government interest-free.
Stacker examined tax return data from the Internal Revenue Service to see which states' taxpayers received the highest average refunds in 2020, the latest data available. The share of filers who received a refund has also been included. Individual income tax returns filed between January and December 2021 were used in this analysis—not included are filers who opted to put their refund toward the following year's tax payments. You may also like: The cost of gasoline the year you started driving
Mega Pixel // Shutterstock
#51. Maine
- Average refund amount: $2,607
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.1%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#50. Oregon
- Average refund amount: $2,684
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 70.9%
Josemaria Toscano // Shutterstock
#49. Wisconsin
- Average refund amount: $2,698
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.0%
f11photo // Shutterstock
#48. Vermont
- Average refund amount: $2,711
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.7%
Derek Hatfield // Shutterstock
#47. Montana
- Average refund amount: $2,719
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 70.5%
Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock
#46. Minnesota
- Average refund amount: $2,738
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 71.7%
f11photo // Shutterstock
#45. Ohio
- Average refund amount: $2,789
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 77.6%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#44. Iowa
- Average refund amount: $2,838
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.4%
Pormezz // Shutterstock
#43. Nebraska
- Average refund amount: $2,840
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.6%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#42. Idaho
- Average refund amount: $2,854
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 72.2%
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#41. New Hampshire
- Average refund amount: $2,863
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.8%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#40. Rhode Island
- Average refund amount: $2,866
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 76.4%
Pra Chid // Shutterstock
#39. Hawaii
- Average refund amount: $2,874
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 69.1%
RightFramePhotoVideo // Shutterstock
#38. South Carolina
- Average refund amount: $2,891
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.0%
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#37. West Virginia
- Average refund amount: $2,896
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 81.7%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#36. North Carolina
- Average refund amount: $2,909
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.1%
PTstock // Shutterstock
#35. Missouri
- Average refund amount: $2,912
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 76.4%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#34. Kansas
- Average refund amount: $2,919
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.0%
Mike Flippo // Shutterstock
#33. Kentucky
- Average refund amount: $2,920
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 79.3%
4kclips // Shutterstock
#32. Delaware
- Average refund amount: $2,925
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.2%
Pra Chid // Shutterstock
#31. Michigan
- Average refund amount: $2,935
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 76.3%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#30. Pennsylvania
- Average refund amount: $2,938
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 77.7%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#29. Indiana
- Average refund amount: $2,951
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 79.5%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#28. New Mexico
- Average refund amount: $2,960
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.8%
RomanR // Shutterstock
#27. South Dakota
- Average refund amount: $2,974
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 73.9%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#26. Colorado
- Average refund amount: $2,978
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 71.6%
Andrew Zarivny // Shutterstock
#25. Arizona
- Average refund amount: $3,016
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 72.7%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#24. Virginia
- Average refund amount: $3,018
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 72.9%
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#23. Tennessee
- Average refund amount: $3,044
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 77.7%
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#22. Massachusetts
- Average refund amount: $3,048
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 72.0%
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#21. Washington DC
- Average refund amount: $3,082
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 70.9%
Cvandyke // Shutterstock
#20. California
- Average refund amount: $3,084
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 67.9%
nikamo // Shutterstock
#19. North Dakota
- Average refund amount: $3,090
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 73.9%
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
#18. Arkansas
- Average refund amount: $3,093
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 77.4%
Eduardo Medrano // Shutterstock
#17. Maryland
- Average refund amount: $3,100
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 71.8%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#16. Alabama
- Average refund amount: $3,122
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 76.9%
David Pimborough // Shutterstock
#15. Utah
- Average refund amount: $3,125
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.2%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#14. New York
- Average refund amount: $3,128
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 73.3%
ventdusud // Shutterstock
#13. New Jersey
- Average refund amount: $3,144
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 71.4%
Roman Babakin // Shutterstock
#12. Oklahoma
- Average refund amount: $3,158
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 77.1%
Puckpao // Shutterstock
#11. Nevada
- Average refund amount: $3,166
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 75.8%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#10. Georgia
- Average refund amount: $3,182
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.7%
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#9. Mississippi
- Average refund amount: $3,194
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 79.5%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#8. Connecticut
- Average refund amount: $3,202
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 73.0%
topseller // Shutterstock
#7. Alaska
- Average refund amount: $3,246
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.2%
Marc Cappelletti // Shutterstock
#6. Florida
- Average refund amount: $3,278
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.5%
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#5. Wyoming
- Average refund amount: $3,290
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 74.9%
Randy Runtsch // Shutterstock
#4. Washington
- Average refund amount: $3,290
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 72.5%
RomanR // Shutterstock
#3. Illinois
- Average refund amount: $3,293
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 76.2%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#2. Louisiana
- Average refund amount: $3,330
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 79.3%
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#1. Texas
- Average refund amount: $3,488
- Percent of returns that get a refund: 77.8%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
