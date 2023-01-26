Voters to decide fate of Macon County auditor position, Mt. Zion ambulance service

DECATUR — Voters across Macon County will be asked in April if they want to eliminate the office of county auditor.

It is one of three questions that will appear on the April 4 ballot. Voters in the Mount Zion Fire Protection District decide if they want to approve a tax increase to fund a department-based ambulance service, while voters in the South Wheatland Fire Protection District to increase its tax rate.

“The voters are either agreeing to the change or not, and then it is a binding question,” Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said. “So if the voters vote yes, then it happens. If the voters vote no, then it doesn't.”

Macon County Board members approved a resolution placing the county auditor elimination question on the April 4 ballot during its Jan. 12 meeting. The resolution passed 11-1, with board member Democrat Karl Coleman, District 1, as the only opposition vote.

“I think it is obviously in the best interest of the taxpayer to have someone fully dedicated and elected to that position working every day, nine to five, to make sure that the way we spend our funds as the county board in the county departments is done accurately and fairly,” Coleman said at the time.

If approved by voters, the position’s elimination wouldn’t go into effect until Dec. 1, 2024, allowing current county auditor Carol A. Reed to complete the duration of her term.

Reed told the Herald & Review she is neither for nor against the referendum but said she “can understand the board’s viewpoint” in urging the vote. The Macon County auditor’s office takes on more responsibilities and functions than do other county auditor offices, which makes the position more demanding.

“In other counties, they're pretty much responsible for performing audits in other departments and different departments of the county,” Reed said. “While we do some of that, we're also responsible for the payroll, financial reporting, budgets, accounts payable, accounts receivable, risk management and HR function (of different departments).”

In short, auditing does not compromise the bulk of the Macon County auditor’s job. The office is more like a finance department, Reed said, and she thinks it should be “very professionally run.”

“In an election, the person may or may not have qualifications in accounting or finance or whatever it would take to do the job well, I guess is my take on it,” she said. “It's a time consuming job, and it needs to have some level of expertise in it to run well.”

Only 17 of Illinois’ 102 counties have elected county auditors, and many of them are among the state’s most populous areas. Macon County is of similar population to other counties that are part of the Illinois Association of County Auditors, including Kankakee, LaSalle and Vermilion counties.

What happens to the current auditors’ tasks if the position were eliminated would be up to the county board’s discretion, Tanner said.

“They would either hire someone to do whatever duties the current county auditor is doing, or they would assign them to someone else in the county,” he said. “That'll be up to the County Board to decide that.”

In Mount Zion, the fire protection district is seeking to levy a special tax that would fund an ambulance service for the district. The tax rate would not exceed .40% of the equalize value of all taxable property within the district.

The action in Mount Zion comes after a majority of Hickory Point Fire Protection District voters in November approved a referendum to raise property taxes to fund an ambulance in their district.

The South Wheatland tax levy referendum is not related to a specific fund, Tanner said. If approved, the referendum would increase the maximum allowable tax rate for the fire protection district from 0.30% to 0.40%.

All three referendums could technically face objections, though Tanner said he doesn’t anticipate any challenges. Thursday was last day that any government body has to certify a ballot referendum with the county clerk’s office.

