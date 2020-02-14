Want to get paid to help with the U.S. Census? Here's what you need to know.

DECATUR — The march toward the 2020 U.S. Census is on, and cities across the country are hiring workers to help ensure an accurate count of residents.

More than 100 people have already applied with the City of Decatur for positions to help count Macon County's residents, but plenty of jobs are still available, said Tim Dudley, the city’s economic development coordinator.

The population count, which takes place once every decade, determines how billions of federal funding dollars are divided and how many U.S. House seats each state gets. Preliminary data suggests population declines in Illinois and locally, with Macon County's 2018 estimate of 105,801 residents, compared to 110,768 in the last official count in 2010. Officials have said Decatur has more than 70,000 residents, having lost nearly 5,000 over the past five years.

County and city leaders are collaborating on steps to ensure an accurate count.

Laurie Bishop, a resident who attended a census hiring event at the Decatur Civic Center on Friday, said the job would have a large financial impact on her life.