WATCH: Gov. Pritzker, health experts discuss the state’s response to coronavirus

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and public health experts are discussing the state's response to the new coronavirus.
First detected in China, the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has been named a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization. So far the disease has killed about 2,600 people and infected more than 79,000.
“Our top priority is keeping Illinoisans safe and we are using every tool and resource at our disposal to prepare for this virus and contain any spread,” said Pritzker said. “This is a coordinated effort with state, city and local entities working together to put the full weight of our government behind this response. Illinois has a leading public health system that was the first – and remains one of just a few nationally – able to test for COVID-19 and we will continue leading the way forward to protect our communities.”
State officials said their current efforts include:
- Airport screening and monitoring health of travelers returning from China.
- Investigating confirmed cases of COVID-19 and monitoring friends and family who may have been exposed.
- Planning community measures that can help limit the spread of disease, like having ill individuals stay home (including housing and transportation needs).
- Providing regular guidance to hospitals and healthcare professionals, including information on infection control, personal protective equipment (PPE) supply planning, and clinical evaluation.
- Working to expand local laboratory testing for COVID-19.
- Developing and distributing guidance for childcare facilities, schools, universities, businesses, community- and faith-based organizations, among many others.
Officials also warned against stigmatization toward specific populations and said knowing the facts about COVID-19 will help minimize stigma and misinformation.
