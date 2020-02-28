You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
WATCH: Gov. Pritzker, health experts discuss the state’s response to coronavirus
0 comments
breaking

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker, health experts discuss the state’s response to coronavirus

{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and public health experts are discussing the state's response to the new coronavirus.

First detected in China, the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, has been named a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organization. So far the disease has killed about 2,600 people and infected more than 79,000. 

“Our top priority is keeping Illinoisans safe and we are using every tool and resource at our disposal to prepare for this virus and contain any spread,” said Pritzker said. “This is a coordinated effort with state, city and local entities working together to put the full weight of our government behind this response. Illinois has a leading public health system that was the first – and remains one of just a few nationally – able to test for COVID-19 and we will continue leading the way forward to protect our communities.”

State officials said their current efforts include:

  • Airport screening and monitoring health of travelers returning from China.
  • Investigating confirmed cases of COVID-19 and monitoring friends and family who may have been exposed.
  • Planning community measures that can help limit the spread of disease, like having ill individuals stay home (including housing and transportation needs).
  • Providing regular guidance to hospitals and healthcare professionals, including information on infection control, personal protective equipment (PPE) supply planning, and clinical evaluation.
  • Working to expand local laboratory testing for COVID-19.
  • Developing and distributing guidance for childcare facilities, schools, universities, businesses, community- and faith-based organizations, among many others.

Officials also warned against stigmatization toward specific populations and said knowing the facts about COVID-19 will help minimize stigma and misinformation.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Pritzker 

 Antonio Perez

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Leader's response to outbreak questioned
International

Leader's response to outbreak questioned

BEIJING — A recent speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping that has been published by state media indicates for the first time that he was leading the response to a new virus outbreak from early on in the crisis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News