WATCH LIVE: Citizens addressing Decatur City Council on proposed public comment changes

Why are they doing this?

City Manager Scot Wrighton said the changes were designed to make meetings more efficient, encourage opinions from all sides, prevent audience members from intimidating others and discourage "a hostile or toxic environment" at meetings.

Changes were proposed months ago. Council members first talked about them on Sept. 23. "Every single one of us is always open to talking with the public and communicating with them," Councilwoman Lisa Gregory said at the time. "But there have been times where the public comment has nothing to do with the agenda we are considering and they have to do with elements that are completely out of our purview, and many times they become vindictive and hateful."