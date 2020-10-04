Watch live: Davis-Dirksen Londrigan debate

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R- Taylorville, and Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan are facing off in a debate at 7 p.m. Monday. Watch live at herald-review.com.
Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates will be asking questions to the candidates. The forum is presented by our media partner, WCIA-TV, in partnership with Illinois Public Media and the League of Women Voters of Champaign County.
