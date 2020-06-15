You are the owner of this article.
Watch now: 10 days after resignation, Lincoln gets a new mayor
Watch now: 10 days after resignation, Lincoln gets a new mayor

Lincoln City Council Ward 1 Alderman Tracy Welch, right, is sworn in as acting mayor during the council's meeting Monday.

LINCOLN — Tracy Welch is officially the new mayor in Lincoln.

Welch was officially sworn in Monday night, a few moments after the council unanimously approved the nomination to replace Seth Goodman, who resigned June 5. There were no objections to the nomination prior to the vote.

After taking the oath of office, Welch stopped to shake everyone’s hand in the room before returning to his seat and reconvening the meeting.

Goodman had selected Welch as mayor pro tem and took over following Goodman's announcement. At a work session last week, Welch announced he would be interested in replacing Goodman for the remainder of his term, which expires in April 30. Welch had already announced his intentions to run for mayor in the election next spring.

The council will need to fill a replacement for Welch’s Ward 1 seat.

Last week, Goodman said that Welch will do fine as mayor.

“Tracy is an engaged dedicated citizen,” Goodman said. “When I was elected (and later sworn in) as the Mayor, he not only offered insight, but also direction and always, always, always was available for my countless questions. He was the obvious one to serve in my absence. Part of my decision to resign was made easier knowing that the City of Lincoln would have Tracy Welch at the helm. He has not only served his ward well, but also the entire city for the past several years. We are, and will be, in good hands,” Goodman said.

Prior to adjournment, Welch read a letter on behalf of the city thanking those who had attended recent rallies, prayer vigils and gatherings, in support of Black Lives Matter and anti-racism efforts.

“The City of Lincoln stands with you to denounce racism and racial discrimination in all forms,” Welch said. “We stand by peaceful and orderly protests and we believe that hatred, bigotry and racism have no place in our city.”

In other matters, Ward 3 Alderman Kevin Bateman thanked the community for returning to the local businesses.

“I think it started out kind of slow, but as the days go on and the weather is great, the places in downtown were absolutely packed full,” he said. “There have been big crowds and I want to thank everybody for the hard work they put in and the effort they are putting in to support these businesses. It goes a long way to say that this city can come together when we need to.”

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

