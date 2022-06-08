Watch now: 13th Congressional District candidates face off in forum

SPRINGFIELD — Candidates from both parties running to represent Illinois’ 13th Congressional District faced off during a forum on Tuesday.

Republicans Regan Deering and Terry Martin joined Democrats Nikki Budzinski and David Palmer at the Lincoln Library in Springfield for a forum hosted by the community organization Faith Coalition for the Common Good.

Republicans Jesse Reising and Matt Hausman are also running in the June 28 primary race, though neither attended the forum. All candidates were invited to participate in the event regardless of party affiliation, the coalition said.

All six candidates are running to represent their respective party in the November 2022 general election.

The divide between the Democratic and Republican parties was clear as candidates touched on a number of topics dominating the 2022 election cycle, including gun violence, abortion and inflation. Candidates generally agreed with the members of their own party.

Nearly all candidates named inflation as the biggest issue facing the 13th District, which stretches from East St. Louis through Springfield, Decatur, and Champaign-Urbana. Only Palmer named gun violence and public safety as the district’s top concern.

On most topics, the candidates didn’t stray far from party lines.

Both Budzinski and Palmer support abortion access and said Congress should take steps to codify Roe v. Wade. Deering and Martin both said they do not support abortion but allow exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother.

On gun control, Palmer suggested an assault weapon ban, while Budzinski said universal background checks and red flag laws are her priorities. Deering and Martin said they would oppose an assault weapon ban.

Both Budzinski and Deering said addressing mental health concerns is also necessary to curbing gun violence.

Partisanship was perhaps most evident as the candidates responded to a question about whether or not Joe Biden was fairly elected in 2020.

Deering focused her answer on this week’s Jan. 6 Congressional committee hearings, which she said are unbalanced.

“People in this district and across this country really want to be able to believe that their vote matters and their vote counts,” Deering said.

Martin dodged a direct answer on the legitimacy of the 2020 election but did acknowledge Biden’s presidency.

“I don’t want to say who won the election,” Martin said. “Joe Biden’s the president, for better or for worse.”

Both Budzinski and Palmer said Biden fairly won the 2020 election and said they would support the John Lewis Voting Rights Act if elected.

“In reference to January 6, I think what we all saw was the fragility of our democracy,” Budzinski said. “That was a very dark day for our country.”

“We have to be clear that we're not an exception to the rule and that if we don't uphold our democracy and make sure that we protect it, make sure that we continue to cherish it, that we will lose this way of life,” Palmer said.

The candidates touched on many other issues, including poverty, healthcare, climate change, and minimum wage. A full recording of the forum can be found on the Faith Coalition for the Common Good Facebook page.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.