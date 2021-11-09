Watch now: 2022 Decatur budget 'not in trouble' as post-COVID economic boon, stimulus funds eclipse long-term challenges

DECATUR — Decatur city officials have submitted their recommended fiscal year 2022 budget proposal, offering members of the city council a spending plan that takes advantage of the better-than-expected economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and millions of unspent federal stimulus funds while holding the line on new tax and fee increases.

The $78.8 million general fund budget — which covers much of the city’s operating expenses — is more than $4 million higher than what’s expected to be spent this fiscal year. Much of the increase comes from employee salaries and benefits, the required contributions to the city’s police and fire pensions and a rise in inflation.

Though expected revenues are projected to be slightly lower at $77.9 million, spending over that amount will likely be covered by carryover reserve funds, which grew significantly last year due to an increase in spending that drove more sales tax dollars into city coffers, an effect that “was probably underestimated by us,” city manager Scot Wrighton said in a Monday an interview with the Herald & Review.

“In 2021 and 2022, because of the effect of that, the city's budget is not in trouble,” Wrighton said. “We are not having to make radical reductions in service delivery because of lack of finances because of how those direct and indirect funds affect the Decatur budget.”

The proposed budget is both ambitious and conservative at the same time.

City leaders are poised to take advantage of $19 million in remaining unallocated federal COVID-19 relief funds to help pay for necessary infrastructure projects, public safety initiatives and their number one objective — neighborhood revitalization.

But at the same time, city officials said they are cognizant that the spigot of federal dollars will stop flowing soon, meaning they are likely to steer away from long-term funding obligations such as the creation of new positions and ongoing programs.

“Those funds are going to come to an abrupt stop,” Wrighton said. “They are going to be exhausted and it's going to happen rapidly. And so for that reason, my advice and my recommendation to the governing body is to act accordingly.”

The budget includes funding for three new positions: a public information officer to run the city’s multiple communication platforms, such as its public access channel, social media, and website; and two positions in the Economic and Community Development Department to aid with neighborhood revitalization efforts, with one to manage stimulus funds and the other an inspector for code enforcement.

Two additional Public Works positions — one for a person “with a special expertise in erosion control and soil management” and the other an engineer — will be paid for using other city funds.

Wrighton and the city’s department heads presented a portion of the spending plan to the city council on Monday, the first of two study sessions before the council is expected to vote on the package in December.

Over the course of a nearly three-and-a-half hour meeting, council members generally accepted Wrighton’s recommendations and, when asked, gave city budget officials direction on a number of fronts.

Most notably, council members appeared to reach a consensus on the city’s annual property tax levy: seeking to capture growth in equalized assessed value through new construction and annexation while protecting existing property owners from an increase in property taxes due to growth in their home values.

City staff and council members believed property values increased to artificially-high levels this year due to inflation. If the city’s property tax levy remains the same, this would result in taxpayers paying more.

Other options were to seek the same amount as last year (about $14.5 million), which would have likely resulted in a drop in the tax levy. They also could have sought the same levy, which would bring in about $15.3 million but result in higher property taxes due to inflated property values.

A third option that would set a levy to raise $16 million, the amount necessary to cover the city’s full pension payment, was ruled out by most council members, with Wrighton telling them it “would be a fairly significant tax increase.”

Councilman Bill Faber said the council would soon have to make “a very hard decision” to pay pensions, calling their position “unsustainable” in the long term.

“We fortunately have all this money coming in from the federal government so we don't feel the pressure now, but it's soon to come where we're going to have a day of reckoning and I think maybe we should move into this very gradually and have a slight increase (in taxes) or maybe a slight decrease in the staffing so that we begin to exercise fiscal responsibility,” Faber said.

Even with the budget picture rosier this year, signs of long-term trouble remain. Most notably, soaring police and fire pension contributions that are consuming a greater portion of the operating budget year after year.

The police pension contribution is expected to climb to more than $6 million from about $5.6 million in 2021 while the fire pension contribution will come at just over $6.6 million versus $6.1 million in 2021.

The vast majority of pension costs are picked up by the city’s share of property tax revenue, a stream that also supports the Decatur Public Library, Decatur Municipal Band and pays off some bonded debt.

But with council members seeming to opt against levying the full amount, hundreds of thousands of dollars to cover the full pension payment will likely come from either reserves or other parts of the general fund.

Faber floated the idea of a new revenue stream to help cover pension payments, suggesting a “commuter tax,” which would be paid by people who work in Decatur but live outside city limits. Councilman Dennis Cooper and Councilman David Horn also expressed interest in the concept.

Though it did not appear to be something that would be implemented anytime soon, it fit with one of the themes Wrighton has pushed the past few months: the gradual moving away from reliance on unpopular taxes like sales and property, which make up the majority of the city’s budget but are largely stagnant sources of revenue.

This will largely manifest itself in more fees, which are paid by those who use city services and not necessarily the general public.

But the only consensus reached on fees Monday was an increase in the annual per machine fee paid by video gaming terminal operators from $500 to $750, which would raise an additional $125,000 per year.

“Because of the federal funding that has come through, it puts us in a much better place,” said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. “We're able to do a lot of things that we wouldn't have been able to do anyway. But we're not in dire straits. So, I think council is trying to be very, very careful about fees that are increased, basically trying to do our part to not put additional burdens on taxpayers who are being hit from every side possible.”

On Nov. 17, the council will be presented with the remaining portions of the budget and, perhaps most importantly, how to allocate the remaining American Rescue Plan funds.

Wrighton’s proposal would include $1 million over four years for the purchase of more Flock license plate reading cameras and the maintenance of existing cameras and $480,000 for sign-on bonuses for new Decatur police officers.

The largest amount would go toward neighborhood revitalization, with $5 million earmarked for housing rehabilitation and $2 million for demolitions through 2025. About $6 million would be for water and sewer projects.

