Watch now: $300 million needed for Decatur water system, consultant says

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council on Monday heard recommendations from a Boston-based consulting firm for more than $300 million in proposed improvements to the city's water treatment and distribution systems over the next 30 years.

At the same time, most council members agreed to keep the city's options open regarding additional water supply despite consultant CDM Smith's recommendation that the city obtain an additional 3.1 billion gallons needed to be entirely drought-resistant.

It was the second in a series of study sessions intended to serve as the basis for lake and water planning decisions the city will make about its water utility through 2050.

In May, the council discussed the management of Lake Decatur's shoreline and slowing the buildup of sediment and inflow of nitrates into the lake.

A city commissioned report discussed that month found that more than $1 million worth of sediment seeps into the lake every year. And in order to protect its $92 million dredging investment, at least $20 million may be needed over the next six years.

But the plans discussed Monday were even bigger, with city council members largely signifying their support for more than $20 million in capital improvements through 2024, another $51.8 million between 2023 and 2029 and nearly $240 million in long-term improvements slated for beyond 2028.

The immediate top priority is a $14 million replacement of a water clarifier at the South Water Treatment Plant, which will be partially funded by American Rescue Plan stimulus funds.

City manager Scot Wrighton said that "while expensive," the water treatment and distribution aspects "are fairly straightforward."

"Our treatment plant was built to last — at least the concrete structure of it — for a century as long as every 30 years or so, and that's the point that we're at now, that you replace a lot of the mechanical and electrical systems in it so that it can go for another 30 some years," Wrighton said.

The improvements would likely be covered by the annual 2.5% increase in water rates and periodic debt financing.

Starting in 2013, the city raised water rates 35%, 30% and 25% in three successive years to help cover debt service costs associated with the dredging project. They also tacked on an annual 2.5% increase to account for inflation.

City officials said $34 million in federal stimulus funds Decatur will receive over the next two years could help stave off additional rate increases.

"We don't get to pose for pictures with the penguins," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. "We're doing the stuff that's underground and stuff that people just expect in life safety things. So that's why it's critical that we use these ARP funds ... in the best manner possible in the most responsible manner."

While those key infrastructure improvements were clear, the path forward on the future of the city's water supply was about as clear as a sediment-filled Lake Decatur.

CDM Smith's report found that the city faced a 3.1 billion gallon water shortage under a worst-case drought scenario, which was calculated by combining record drought conditions from 1930 and 2012.

To fill this void, the report recommends increasing withdrawal rates from the Dewitt County well fields the city currently uses as a backup water source, increasing withdrawals from the former Vulcan gravel pit and acquiring Lake Tokorozawa.

However, city council members were skeptical about some of the consultant's water-use assumptions and Wrighton acknowledged that this portion of the study was "a bit more open-ended."

The report assumes consumption — whether by residential and commercial customers or the city's two large industrial water users, Archer Daniels Midland and Tate & Lyle — remains flat.

"No one, including ADM, is in a position to know what their water demands will be in 2030, 2040, 2050," Wrighton said. "And so that's why I was saying as a part of my introductory remarks that we need to move forward with a process that is flexible enough to understand that we need to continue to have those meetings and continue to assess what different climate circumstances as well as industrial demand means and be able to respond with lots of options, both on the watershed management and on supply side."

The council did not take any action Monday evening, with the report offered as a roadmap for the city's future water needs.

The council is expected to take up an amendment to the fiscal year 2022 budget in the next few weeks that will account for the ARP funds received from the federal government.

This story will be updated.

