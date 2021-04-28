Watch now: Addressing Biden plan, Pritzker points to Illinois college affordability

SPRINGFIELD — Asked about President Joe Biden's proposal to offer community college at no cost, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday said Illinois also has been pushing to lessen the financial burden of higher education.
He pointed to his efforts, working with the legislature, to increase funding for the Monetary Award Program, which provides aid to students who demonstrate financial need.
“We want to make college affordable to everyone in Illinois," Pritzker said during an unrelated press conference in Normal.
State lawmakers held a hearing in October on equitable funding and affordable models for free tuition for Illinois college students.
“One of our goals is to develop and implement a funding model that puts our neediest students first, like we did with K-12 funding,” said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford, D-Maywood, in October. “Too many high school graduates are being deterred from seeking a higher education, not because they are not qualified, but because of financial strains. That is simply unacceptable and will continue to perpetuate the cycle of poverty.”
Biden in his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday to introduce his “American Families Plan,” a just-released $1.8 trillion, 10-year proposal that would increase taxes on the wealthy to expand educational opportunities, provide paid family leave and offer tax credits to reduce the cost of child care.
Low- and middle-income families would be eligible for two years of preschool and two years of community college at no cost.
To pay for the proposals, Biden wants to end the favorable tax rate on capital gains from stocks and other assets for people earning at least $1 million per year and to undo Trump’s reduction in the top income tax rate for wealthy Americans, restoring it to 39.6% from 37%.
Lisa Taylor, superintendent for Heyworth schools, said she’s excited about the community college proposal and believes “it would have long-lasting benefits for our community.”
“Our students need more opportunities to prepare them for the workforce, and community college would be a great starting point for graduates to learn soft skills and receive technical training,” she said. “We have limited resources in high school, and the proposal could help us fill this gap for young people.”
Pritzker also announced Wednesday plans to create new workforce training centers at community colleges in Normal and the Metro East.
Pritzker said the academies will provide hundreds of Illinois residents the opportunity to develop specialized skills for advanced manufacturing careers. The programs will begin enrolling students in the fall of 2022.
"Today is just one indicator of the job and skills growth our state is seeing," he said. "Workforce investments like those we're announcing here foreshadow even more good jobs we can fill in the future."
The Associated Press and Herald & Review reporter Brenden Moore contributed to this report.