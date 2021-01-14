Watch now: Advisory referendum on Decatur cannabis sales removed from April ballot

DECATUR — An advisory referendum on recreational cannabis sales in Decatur will no longer be included on the April ballot.
On Thursday, the Municipal Officers Electoral Board upheld an objection to the referendum appearing on the April 6 ballot, determining the petition didn't meet the minimum requirement of 1,949 signatures, or 8% of the population that voted in the last April election.
The referendum asks the public question: "Should the city of Decatur allow the sale of recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products to adults 21 and older?"
Jerrold Stocks, who filed the objection on Jan. 8, also argued the petition for the referendum failed to meet other Illinois Election Code standards, citing signatures coming from non-Decatur residents.
Petitioner Lisa Kendall and her legal counsel, Samuel Cahnman, requested the board lower the required amount of signatures due to restrictions and health concerns during COVID-19 making it difficult to gather enough, which was denied.
This story will be updated.
PHOTOS: Decatur City Council meeting on cannabis sales
Horn_David 09.30.19.jpg
Wrighton_Scot 09.30.19.jpg
Clark_Anita 09.30.19.JPG
Council_Pot 9.30.19.JPG (copy)
Brown_Tony 09.301.9.JPG
Council_Pot 9.30.19.JPG
Laney_Drew 09.30.19.JPG
Moore Wolf Julie 09.30.19.JPG
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Jerrold Stocks presents evidence supporting his opposition to an advisory referendum seeking to public opinion on the sale of recreational cannabis in Decatur during a meeting Thursday of the Municipal Officers Electoral Board. His objection was upheld.