Watch now: After dropping hospital bed metric, all Illinois regions move quickly out of Tier 3 mitigations

The key to this change, state officials said, was the launching of a surge staffing program meant to give hospitals access to additional staffing when necessary. The program leverages the state’s contracting power to engage multiple staffing vendors and thus give hospitals access to a greater pool of talent.

Hospital leaders conveyed to state officials that given the progress Illinois has made and the volatility in medical/surgical capacity this time of year, the state’s remaining metrics — ICU bed capacity at 20% or greater for three consecutive days, the level of the region's positivity rate over that time and no sustained increase in hospitalizations for seven out of the previous 10 days — would suffice.

Ezike, in a press conference Friday, said that “anyone can put a bed in a room in an empty space” or “can convert an empty wing into a medical floor,” but it does not matter if there are not enough workers to staff those beds.

“So by having access to our statewide contract, you can now have access to get a pool of staff that can staff beds as necessary,” she said. “And so that's why ... even if (medical/surgical) beds are lower, we will be able to support individuals that need to get the staff to be able to turn over new beds and create more availability that way.”