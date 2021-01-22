Watch now: After dropping hospital bed metric, all Illinois regions move quickly out of Tier 3 mitigations

SPRINGFIELD — Stuck in Tier 3 COVID-19 mitigations for nearly two months, the Decatur City Council was prepared to vote last week to relax restrictions on indoor dining and bar service.
It would have followed the lead of the Macon County Board, which voted 12-9 on Jan. 14 to allow businesses outside the city to open at 25% capacity, just as other jurisdictions across the state, such as Sangamon County, have permitted.
But by Monday afternoon, it was clear that neither action would be needed.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it was adjusting its regional mitigation metrics, eliminating the medical/surgical bed availability statistic that had been a barrier for most regions to advance tiers.
As a result, eight of 11 regions advanced on Monday with all regions out of the strictest mitigations by the end of the week.
“We are pleased to see most of our regions move out of Tier 3 mitigations with this change, and it is critical that we maintain this progress,” said IDPH director Ngozi Ezike.
The key to this change, state officials said, was the launching of a surge staffing program meant to give hospitals access to additional staffing when necessary. The program leverages the state’s contracting power to engage multiple staffing vendors and thus give hospitals access to a greater pool of talent.
Hospital leaders conveyed to state officials that given the progress Illinois has made and the volatility in medical/surgical capacity this time of year, the state’s remaining metrics — ICU bed capacity at 20% or greater for three consecutive days, the level of the region's positivity rate over that time and no sustained increase in hospitalizations for seven out of the previous 10 days — would suffice.
Ezike, in a press conference Friday, said that “anyone can put a bed in a room in an empty space” or “can convert an empty wing into a medical floor,” but it does not matter if there are not enough workers to staff those beds.
“So by having access to our statewide contract, you can now have access to get a pool of staff that can staff beds as necessary,” she said. “And so that's why ... even if (medical/surgical) beds are lower, we will be able to support individuals that need to get the staff to be able to turn over new beds and create more availability that way.”
Danny Chun, spokesman for the Illinois Hospital Association, said that staffing during the pandemic “has been a long and grueling challenge for hospitals in Illinois and across the country.”
Hospitals have dealt with a “double-whammy” of sorts, Chun said, with some health care workers laid off or furloughed as organizations suspend financially-lucrative elective surgeries all while needing more critical care nurses to help with the deluge of COVID-19 patients.
But, having enough surgical/medical beds is not the main issue right now, he said.
“We've always had the ability to adjust and be flexible,” Chun said. “So it's not just adding beds and adding staff. It's also being flexible to adjust what we're doing with elective surgeries and procedures.”
Memorial Health System, which operates five hospitals in central Illinois, “will not be participating in the state surge staffing pool, as our system already has agency contracts for supplemental staffing,” said spokesman Michael Leathers.
Andrew Dilbeck, a spokesman for Hospital Sisters Health System, said they “are evaluating staffing levels at our HSHS Illinois hospitals to decide if we will need to utilize the state’s surge staffing support plan.”
“We are grateful our state leaders have been thoughtful in putting this plan together,” Dilbeck said. “As part of a system with nine hospitals in Illinois, we have been able to utilize our own colleagues and some traveler clinicians for the system to cover our areas of greatest need.”
Though the medical/surgical bed was long a part of the state’s COVID-19 metrics, public health officials have also shown flexibility with the metrics.
In early May 2020, Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled Restore Illinois, a five-phase plan designed to provide a framework for reopening businesses, schools and recreational activity following the initial stay-at-home order.
When announcing it, the governor’s office said “initial plan can and will be updated as research and science develop and as the potential for effective treatments or vaccines is realized.”
All regions of the state advanced to Phase 4 in late June and have remained there. But, mitigations, mostly the suspension of indoor dining and bar service, were periodically slapped onto regions where positivity rates climbed above 8%.
When all regions saw cases climb in late October and early November, Pritzker unveiled different tiers of mitigations, with the strictest closing everything from casinos to cultural institutions.
Eventually, with cases spiking everywhere, Pritzker froze the entire state in Tier 3 mitigations on Nov. 20, where they remained for nearly two months.
On Jan. 15, the governor unfroze each region, allowing them to advance if they met the metrics. He also adjusted mitigations to allow limited indoor dining under Tier 1.
At the time, only two met the bar, which included the requirement that hospital medical/surgical bed capacity be at least 20% for three consecutive days.
But, when the requirement was taken away three days later, a majority of regions moved, some incredibly quickly.
Region 3, for example, went all the way from the strictest Tier 3 mitigations to Phase 4, where indoor dining and bar service are permitted at 50% capacity.
And Region 6, which includes Champaign and Decatur, jumped to Tier 1, allowing for limited indoor dining. By Thursday, enough progress had been made for the region to progress to Phase 4.
Brandi Binkley, administrator of the Macon County Health Department, said the county would continue to follow the state’s plan but expressed concern that some people may use the most recent change as an excuse to not prioritize precautionary measures.
“We may have moved into Phase 4, but that does not mean the virus or risk is gone,” Binkley said. “It is imperative that people follow the public health guidance and get vaccinated when they are able to help us continue to move forward to Phase 5.”
Though echoing Binkley’s message, Chun said it made sense for IDPH to change metrics based on changing data.
“We are learning every day, every week, every month how to deal with this pandemic,” Chun said. “As the science evolves, as public health evolves, our understanding of the disease and how to address it evolves. So, quite naturally, in many cases, it makes sense to adjust the metrics. And that's what IDPH has done.”